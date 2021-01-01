'There are no talks with Bayern' - Nagelsmann denies being in line to replace Flick at Allianz Arena

The RB Leipzig coach claims to have had no contact with the German champions over becoming their next manager

Julian Nagelsmann has denied being in line to replace Hansi Flick at Allianz Arena, insisting there "are no talks between me and Bayern Munich".

Flick's future at Bayern has been the subject of much debate in recent weeks, with the 56-year-old currently being touted as the most likely man to succeed Joachim Low with the Germany national team.

Nagelsmann has been tipped to step into Flick's shoes at Allianz Arena if he does indeed end up leaving this summer, but has now come out to insist that no one from the club has been in contact with him over the position.

What's been said?

“There were no talks and there are no talks between me and Bayern Munich. Same for my agents," the Leipzig head coach told a press conference.

Nagelsmann's credentials

Linking up with Bayern would be a natural step up for Nagelsmann after his exploits at Leipzig, who have established themselves as a formidable force in both the Bundesliga and Champions League under his stewardship.

The 33-year-old was appointed at Red Bull Arena in July 2019, and guided the club to a second-place league finish and the semi-finals of the Champions League during his first season at the helm.

Leipzig were eliminated from the Champions League by Liverpool at the last-16 stage this time around, but are still in the race for the Bundesliga title as they sit just five points behind holders Bayern with six games to go.

What has Flick said about his future?

Flick refused to rule out calling time on his career at Bayern following the conclusion of the 2020-21 campaign after seeing his team dumped out of the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals on Tuesday.

"I always think about what's going to happen or how things will continue, whether everything is going well here and so on," he said.

"My family is behind me, no matter what my decision is, whether it is at the DFB."

