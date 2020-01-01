‘There are no small teams’ – Mutebi warns KCCA FC players ahead of Onduparaka FC clash

The veteran tactician warns the Kasasiro boys not to underrate their opponents whom they face on Tuesday

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) coach Mike Mutebi has demanded a beautiful win from his players when they take on Onduparaka FC in a Ugandan Premier League match on Tuesday.

The Kasasiro boys are fresh from a 2-1 win against Bright Stars in their season opener and will face their bogey side Ondjparaka at Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.

Mutebi has warned his players not to look down upon their opponents, saying they must go up an extra gear if they are to get maximum points from the home fixture.

More teams

“We were motivated by the win we got in the previous game,” Mutebi told the club’s official website. The players are motivated and I am sure they will play well.

“Aliro [Moses] and Gift [Ali] who have been out and missed the previous game are back and they will make the squad.

“There is no small club in the league, every game matters. Yes, we have always had a number over Onduparaka but I demand my players to go there and win beautifully.”

The experienced tactician, however, identified an issue with his players especially regarding how they faced Bright Stars on Thursday.

“The problem with our players has always been inconsistency. They play very well in the first half and can score up to five goals in that half and in the second half, they wrongly think it is all finished," he said.

“We need to be consistent and score more goals. Consistency is still lacking but I believe they are going to solve that.”

The last league fixture at Omondi Stadium, Lugogo between the two teams ended 4-0 in favour of KCCA on October 11, 2019.

Article continues below

KCCA will also miss the services of five players - Morley Byekwaso, Kizza Bukenya Joseph, Steven Sserwadda, Musa Ramathan, and Kafumbe Joseph – as they are yet to receive the results of Covid-19 after returning from Tanzania, where they featured and won the Cecafa U20 tournament.

In the last seven league meetings played between KCCA and Onduparaka, KCCA has won five times, while Onduparaka has won once while both teams have shared spoils once.

Onduparaka were held to a 1-1 draw by Express FC in their respective opener.