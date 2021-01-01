'The team suits Fernandes and he suits the team' - Solskjaer denies Man Utd are overly reliant on star midfielder

The 26-year-old has scored and created goals for the Red Devils since he joined last year, but the coach said he is only "part of a chain"

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has denied suggestions that Manchester United are too reliant on Bruno Fernandes.

The midfielder has become the star player at Old Trafford since he joined the Red Devils last January.

He leads United both in Premier League goals (11) and assists (seven) and has struck four times and set up one more in the Champions League.

Fernandes has been credited as the key figure in his side's rise to Premier League title contenders, but Solskjaer said the 26-year-old relies on his team-mates just as much as they need him.

“Bruno has come in and helped the team, no doubt about that," the Man Utd head coach said.

"He has come in at a time where we needed his type of player, and Bruno came into a team that makes his attributes and skills come to fruition.

"He’s come to a team that suits him and he suits the team. That goes hand in hand. If the players don’t run, Bruno can’t play his passes; if Bruno can’t play his passes, the players can’t run.

"He’s part of a chain here and I’m sure Bruno would say he also appreciates his team-mates and that they help him through games."

He added: "From day one, he’s come in and wanted to affect the environment, the playing environment, the staff. He’s been a great addition.

"He’s such a humble human being, working hard; and I think everyone has seen what he’s done on the pitch. [I’m] very pleased with his first year and long may it continue, because the higher up in the league, the more pressure there will be on us and on him because now the limelight is on him, but I’m sure he’ll handle that pressure fine."

Solskjaer also said the former Sporting CP star is one of the team's more vocal players on the field and praised his desire to win matches.

“He’s got his opinions and he’s a winner. He’s not just going to let a game pass away and talk about it later; he wants to affect it then and there," he said.

"He’s so passionate about winning and he knows his football, he knows his stuff. I think he watches every single game there is on telly, especially the big games.

"If you ask him: ‘Did you watch that game last night?’, he’s always seen the games. He’s going to make the most of his career, that’s for sure."