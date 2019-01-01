African All Stars

The stat that proves Lille is all about Victor Osimhen

The 20-year-old got a goal in Tuesday’s win over AS Monaco, maintaining his awe-impressive for the Great Danes this season

Victor Osimhen heightened his significance to Christophe Galtier’s team after getting a goal in Lille’s 3-0 French League Cup victory over Monaco.

With just 19 minutes of action inside Stade Louis II, the Nigeria international gave his side the lead after being assisted by Jonathan Ikone.

Loic Remy’s brace ensured that the Great Danes zoomed into the competition’s Round of 16 which is billed for January.

It was the Nigerian’s 12th goal of the season since his move club record move to France as Nicolas Pepe’s replacement.

And that means he has scored at least three times more than any other Lille player so far this term.

Having scaled the Red and Whites’ hurdle, Galtier and his men now shift their focus to Sunday’s tie with Raon l'Etape.

