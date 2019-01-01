'The sky’s the limit' - Abraham dreaming of winning Euro 2020 after scoring first England goal

The Blues striker is off the mark for his country in a season where he has established himself for his club after a series of loan moves

Tammy Abraham is dreaming of winning Euro 2020 after England's 7-0 victory over Montenegro confirmed the Three Lions' place in the upcoming tournament.

The Chelsea striker has 11 goals for his club this season and he added a first for his country after coming on for Harry Kane in the second half on Thursday.

Gareth Southgate's side are quickly becoming one of the favourites for the pan-European tournament and Abraham is allowing himself to dream of lifting the trophy next summer.

"I believe so [that we can win the Euros]," Abraham told reporters at Wembley. "Bigger dreams, hopefully. Being at the Euros, winning it, top four or top two in the Premier League, just believing! The sky’s the limit. Hopefully, hopefully - I don’t want to jinx myself."

Still just 22 years old, Abraham has turned this season into his breakthrough year after loan spells at Bristol City, Swansea City and Aston Villa over the last three years.

Frank Lampard has made the No.9 his main striker but Abraham insists that the belief in himself to be an international striker has always been part of his makeup.

"It’s just about maintaining it, not just for the rest of the season but for many years, hopefully," he said. "I’ve always believed in myself to score goals. There’s still a lot in my game I need to develop but I can’t complain. It's going well.

"There's going to be a lot of praise, you just have to stay focused, ignore some bits and use some bits to lift my confidence. I'm just going into every game, believe in myself, block everything out and focus. That’s what you need as a player to get to the top level. To always believe, even in tough times."

Abraham played alongside Mason Mount as England took in their 1000th international match. Mount was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet himself after seeing a goal narrowly ruled out for offside, but he was still delighted to see the fellow Blues academy product score his landmark effort.

"I was buzzing for him,” Mount said of Abraham. “He is such a clinical striker. When he was on, I always had a feeling he would have one chance and when he gets a chance he puts it away. I'm buzzing for him, it's brilliant for his confidence going forward."

Southgate's options have increased now that Abraham has come onto the scene in the Premier League, but the young forward still has to fight England captain Harry Kane for a starting spot.

Kane got a hat-trick on the night to go up to sixth place in the all-time scoring charts for his country with 31 goals. And Abraham insists it is a dream to train alongside a player of Kane's quality as he battles him for starts in the Three Lions shirt.

"It’s always been a dream for me to be on the same pitch as him," Abraham said. "Every day, I watch him, learn off him. To be on the same pitch with him, training with him every day, watching and learning off him, it’s always nice to have that type of player to learn from.

"It’s [great] for me to add to my game. You saw today, his great finishing - even in training, you can see his professionalism. He wants to be that best, to have someone like that to look up to is a dream."