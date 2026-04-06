The return of El-Sahar and Benzema: Al-Hilal reveals its stars’ stance on the Battle of Al-Khalid

Al-Hilal’s medical staff have provided an update on the condition of injured players ahead of the eagerly anticipated clash against Al-Khaloud, scheduled for the day after tomorrow, Wednesday, as part of Matchday 28 of the Saudi Pro League. There is great anticipation amongst the fans to find out how fit the key players are and whether they will be able to bolster the team’s ranks at this crucial stage of the season.

Al-Hilal are suffering from a spate of serious injuries, led by the French duo Karim Benzema and Simon Bouabri, alongside Sultan Mandash and Salem Al-Dossari.

According to an announcement by Al-Hilal via its official account on the social media platform ‘X’, the team training session held on Monday saw Salem Al-Dossari and Sultan Mandash take part as normal, confirming their readiness for the ‘Eternal Derby’.

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He explained that “Benzema’s situation has not yet been determined, but he is continuing his rehabilitation programme, as is the case with Bouabri, as their participation against Al-Khulud has not yet been finalised.”

Al-Dosari’s return represents a significant boost for Al-Hilal’s attack, given the magic he brings to the system of Italian coach Simone Inzaghi, alongside the return of Sultan Mandash.

Al-Hilal are looking to get back on track after their 2-2 draw against Al-Taawoun in the last round, as they trail leaders Al-Nassr by five points.