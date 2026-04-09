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FBL-EUR-C1-REAL MADRID-BAYERN MUNICHAFP
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Translated by

The ideal Champions League line-up: Real Madrid is completely absent, while Barcelona has just one representative

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
Real Madrid
Champions League
Real Madrid vs Girona
Girona
LaLiga
Barcelona vs Espanyol
Barcelona
Espanyol
Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
Arsenal vs Bournemouth
Arsenal
Bournemouth
Premier League
Arsenal vs Sporting CP
Sporting CP
Liverpool vs Fulham
Liverpool
Fulham
Liverpool vs Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain
Germany
Spain
England
Portugal
France

Barcelona and Real Madrid suffered defeats in Spain.

UEFA has unveiled its Champions League Team of the Week, following the first legs of the quarter-finals.

Bayern Munich edged past hosts Real Madrid 2-1, while Barcelona suffered a 2-0 home defeat to Atlético Madrid, Sporting Lisbon also lost at home 1–0 to Arsenal, while Paris Saint-Germain secured an important 2–0 win over Liverpool at the Parc des Princes.

No Real Madrid players made the cut, while Barcelona had only one representative, Lamine Yamal.

Read also

Did Barcelona deserve a penalty after an Atlético Madrid player improvised as a goalkeeper?

After a heated row, Arbeloa forces Real Madrid star to apologise to his teammates

Elsewhere, Donald Trump calls for transgender players to be banned from the World Cup.

Meanwhile, Egypt’s World Cup group has been discussed, and Iran has unveiled its contingency plan for the tournament.

The ideal line-up was as follows:

Goalkeepers:

Manuel Neuer – Bayern Munich

Defence:

Maximiliano Araújo – Sporting Lisbon

Ruben Le Normand – Atlético Madrid

Marquinhos – Paris Saint-Germain

Josip Stanisic – Bayern Munich

Midfield:

João Neves – Paris Saint-Germain

Joshua Kimmich – Bayern Munich

Kai Havertz – Arsenal

Attack:

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – Paris Saint-Germain

Julian Álvarez – Atlético Madrid

Lamine Yamal – Barcelona

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