The global coronavirus outbreak… a major blow for Liverpool ahead of their clash with Manchester City

Liverpool have suffered a major blow with an injury to one of their players ahead of their FA Cup quarter-final clash with Manchester City this coming Saturday evening.

This injury comes at a crucial stage of the season, as Liverpool battle to secure a place in the top four and qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Liverpool currently sit fifth in the Premier League table on 49 points, five points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa.

Liverpool have also qualified for the Champions League quarter-finals and are preparing to face Paris Saint-Germain, whilst also aiming to continue their run in the FA Cup.

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The blow came with an injury to right-back Jeremy Frimpong whilst playing for the Netherlands in a friendly against Ecuador on Tuesday, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Frimpong came on as a substitute in the second half in place of his Liverpool teammate Cody Gakpo, but had to leave the pitch after just 13 minutes due to injury.

Frimpong headed towards the tunnel leading to the dressing room looking dejected, a sight that has raised concerns for Reds manager Arne Slot.

Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman commented on Frimpong’s injury after the match, saying: “It’s a bitter blow; Jeremy (Frimpong) picked up a serious injury and we had to take him off.”

This is the Dutch international’s third injury of the current season, which has affected his regular participation in his first season with Liverpool.

It also comes at a time when the other right-back, Conor Bradley, is injured, which may force Slot to rely on Dominik Szoboszlai at right-back against Manchester City, losing his services in midfield.