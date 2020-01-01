Premier League

The English Game: Release date & all the details on new Netflix football series

Goal has all the details about the new drama focusing on the new series by Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, exploring the origins of football

Downton Abbey creator, writer and executive producer Julian Fellowes has teamed up with Netflix for a new series called The English Game, which dramatises the foundation of modern football as we know it.

In his new drama series, Fellowes delves into how the game “reached across the class divide” and how it ignited the passion of so many, showing how footballers became famous in their own right.

Goal  brings you everything you need to know about The English Game, such as when it is released, who will star in it and how to watch.

    Contents

    1. What is The English Game about?
    2. When is The English Game released?
    3. Who is in the cast of The English Game?
    4. The English Game trailer
    5. How can I watch The English Game?

    What is The English Game about?

    The English Game is a new drama mini-series helmed by Downton Abbey creator Fellowes, which will explore the origins of football and tracing its roots back to northern England in the mid-1800s.

    It will be a six-part series covering the genesis of the sport and how those involved in its beginnings reached across different social classes, turning the game into the world's most beloved.

    It will cover the clash of Eton College students – who had popularised a form of football – and factory workers, who had formed professional clubs as factory teams in industrial towns.

    “There’s this extraordinary anomaly that football, originally devised by public schoolboys at Eton, to be played by their own rules, becomes this game that dominates the world," Fellowes told i News.

    “As the game spread, it becomes less tenable that the Etonians could reserve football for themselves.

    Julian Fellowes 2019

    “The clubs that rise in the industrial Midlands and the North become the true representatives of the game.”

    Fellowes himself is “not madly sporty”, but was inspired to explore the subject of football through his son.

    “I took him to East Ham to see their home fight with Manchester United. It was extraordinary to see something done so superbly, such a masterful demonstration of the craft," he said.

    “The game has become divorced from its roots and something has become lost along the way.

    "But I still think football is a force for good.”

    It is directed by The Spanish Princess' Birgitte Staermose and Happy Valley's Tim Fywell, while Traitors' Rhonda Smith produced it. Rory Aitken, Eleanor Moran and Ben Pugh are executive producers of the series.

    When is The English Game released?

    The English Game will be released on Friday March 20, 2020, on Netflix.

    All six episodes of the series will be available to watch on the release date. If previous releases are an indicator, it should be available from 8am GMT (4am ET).

    Shooting and production for the series began in the UK in spring 2019. One of the locations for filming was Saltaire in West Yorkshire, with some scenes shot in Liverpool.

    The English Game Netflix Edward Holcroft

    Who is in the cast of The English Game?

    Actor Character
    Edward Holcroft Arthur Kinnaird
    Kevin Guthrie Fergus Suter
    Niamh Walsh Martha Almond
    Charlotte Hope Margaret Alma Kinnaird
    Daniel Ings Francis Marindin
    James Harkness Jimmy Love
    Gerard Kearns Tommy Marshall
    Henry Lloyd Hughes  
    Kate Phillips Laura Lyttleton
    Joncie Elmore Ted Stokes
    Craig Parkinson James Walsh

    The Kingsman's Edward Holcroft, Kevin Guthrie, Charlotte Hope and Craig Parkinson were among the first names announced for the billing of the new series.

    James Harkness (The Victim), Niamh Walsh (Jamestown), Gerard Kearns (Shameless), Daniel Ings (The Crown), Henry Lloyd Hughes (The Inbetweeners), Kate Phillips (Peaky Blinders) and Joncie Elmore (Downton Abbey) will also take part.

    Parkinson, formerly of Line of Duty, said in May that he had begun filming in Yorkshire, with production set to run through at least July.

    “We’re filming all around Yorkshire and the North West at the moment until the end of July,” he said.

    “I feel extremely lucky to be working with all these brilliant people on great projects, it’s a very exciting time.”

    The English Game Netflix Kevin Guthrie

    The English Game trailer

    The official Netlfix trailer for The English Game was released on March 5 and can be watched in the video above.

    How can I watch The English Game?

    You will need a Netlix account to watch The English Game. In order to set up an account, go to www.netlix.com and follow the instructions or do so via the app.

    In the UK, Netlix subscription prices range from £5.99 (basic) to £8.99 (standard) to £11.99 (premium).

    In the U.S., a Netflix subscription will cost from $8.99 (basic) to $12.99 (standard) to $15.99 (premium.

