The Busoga Kingdom withdraws use of its name by UPL side Busoga United

The Busoga Kingdom has withdrawn the use of their name by the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) side Busoga United.

The withdrawal of the use of the name by the team comes after the reported misunderstanding between the two parties over the club ownership boils.

The move taken by the Busoga Kingdom also means, Kyabazinga, King William Wilberforce Gabula Nadiope IV, ceases to be the club's patron.

“We agreed that the Busoga Kingdom, upon request of [Ms Diana] Nyago [the club's chairperson] permitted her to use the name Busoga United FC to register a football club in interest of Busoga community,” read a letter by the Busoga Kingdom Prime Minister Dr Joseph Muvawala as reported by Sports Nation.

“Automatically, the Kyabazinga of Busoga became the patron of this club which position he maintained to date.

“We have noted with concern that the said Nyago, allocated herself 51% shares of the club and also purportedly allocated Busoga Kingdom and Dr Joseph Muvawala 2% shares each without their consent and knowledge.

“The signatures on the share allotment do not belong to the representatives of the Busoga Kingdom or Dr Muvawala and the same needs to be investigated.

“We have never authorised the said Nyago to allot shares in the same club as has been revealed.

“In light of the above, Busoga Kingdom is withdrawing the Kyabazinga as patron for this club and the name Busoga United FC and request that the same should not be used by Ms Nyago until proper procedures of registration are followed.”

The development comes a few days after Nyago had claimed the club does not get any financial support from the Kingdom at all.

“But the club is not called Busoga Kingdom United, it’s Busoga United FC,” Nyago said then.

“I don’t think to change the name gave us an attachment to the kingdom, like when you go down the market here, you will find a mall called Busoga Mall, is it attached to the kingdom? No.

“So, the name just gave us an attachment to Busoga, and, to me, Busoga Kingdom is different from Busoga United.”

Busoga United, formerly known as KJSSS FC, was promoted to the Premier League in the 2013/2014 season and changed its name last year.