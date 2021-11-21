Troost-Ekong after Watford win over Manchester United - 'Boys were class...onto the next one'

Nigeria defender William Troost-Ekong was left impressed with the way his Watford teammates played in the 4-1 win over Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday.

Fellow Super Eagle Emmanuel Dennis produced an impressive performance, scoring a goal and creating two.



Ismaila Sarr - who missed a penalty, Joao Pedro and Joshua King were also on the scoresheet for the Hornets, while Donny van de Beek scored what turned out to be a mere consolation for the Red Devils.

The Troost-Ekong was substituted in the 64th minute for Cameroon international Nicolas N'Koulou, but he had done enough to help the team get maximum points.

The 28-year-old centre-back has since taken to his social media account to express his joy after a vital win against one of English football's giants.

"The boys were class today. The [Vicarage Road] was rocking. Enjoy; and onto the next one," Nigeria's vice-captain captain reacted.

Meanwhile, Dennis said he is ready to play any forward role for the team as long as he helps in getting a positive outcome.

"I can play anywhere in the front three, it’s okay to me and I did the job," the attacker said as quoted by the Watford website.

"I’m very happy, we deserved to win. Winning was the only thing in our heads, we kept going and got a very important three points.

"We kept going, I missed the chance before the penalty, I could have scored but we kept going and I got a goal!"

The win took Watford to the 16th position with 13 points from the 12 matches they have played. The Hornets have won four, drawn one, and lost seven, scoring 16 goals in the process and conceding 20.

The Red Devils are seventh with 17 points from as many matches, after five wins and as many losses.

They have drawn the remaining two matches. The former champions have further scored 20 goals and conceded 21.