The best Premier League fantasy football midfielders for 2019-20

Goals, assists and clean sheets - the best fantasy football midfielders are the total package, so which should you pick?

Midfielders are arguably the most valuable players in fantasy football, given their role and capacity to score points.

That is reflected in their prices, with some of the most expensive options coming in this category.

With the new Premier League campaign here, Goal takes a look at the best midfielders to select in your fantasy football team, including a few bargains.

Best fantasy football midfielders

What makes a great fantasy football midfielder? Chiefly, goals and assists are what get points, as well as clean sheets .

It's important to remember that fantasy football is not the same as making a balanced dream team, so there is absolutely no need to pick defensive midfielders who don't score or set up goals.

The top midfielders in fantasy football - based on their start price - can be seen below.

Rank Player Team Price 1 Mohamed Salah Liverpool £12.5m 2 Raheem Sterling Man City £12m 3 Sadio Mane Liverpool £11.5m 4 Kevin De Bruyne Man City £9.5m 5 Heung-min Son Tottenham £9.5m

*Prices from the official Fantasy Premier League game .

Mohamed Salah | Liverpool | £12.3m

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah was the most expensive player on the official Premier League fantasy football game at the start of the season and with good reason: he scores goals and sets them up.

Salah's debut season for the Reds saw him amass over 300 points and, last season, despite not quite hitting the same heights, he scored 259 points.

The Egypt international was involved in 34 league goals last season (22 goals, 12 assists) and is a pivotal player for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Raheem Sterling | Man City | £12m

Raheem Sterling has matured immensely under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, evolving into a key player for the champions.

The former Liverpool winger has added more goals and assists to his game - he was involved in 32 goals (17 goals, 15 assists) last term - which is ideal for fantasy football.

He was close to catching Salah last season and will be expected to carry on his upward trajectory in 2019-20.

Sadio Mane | Liverpool | £12.1m

Senegal international Sadio Mane made tremendous improvements in 2018-19, adding more goals and finishing the season as the Premier League's joint-top goalscorer.

At the start of this season's fantasy football game, he was a full million cheaper than his partner in crime, Salah, but his value has since shot up.

Kevin De Bruyne | Man City | £10.2m

Kevin De Bruyne's terrible luck with injuries saw him endure a nightmare year as he was confined to the sidelines for most of the season, but he is making up for it in 2019-20.

His value dropped a little, but the Belgium international's vision and technical ability means that he is a top pick. Indeed, his price has risen since the beginning.

De Bruyne provided 18 assists for Man City in 2017-18 and 21 the season before that, but he is also adept from dead-ball situations.

Heung-min Son | Tottenham | £9.6m

Heung-min Son is a fan favourite at Tottenham and he's also a popular pick in fantasy football, thanks to his exciting attacking play.

The South Korea international was involved in 20-plus goals - getting double figures in the goal charts, too - in each of the past three campaigns.

He is a creative outlet for Spurs and has great composure in front of goal.

Richarlison | Everton | £7.9m

Brazil international Richarlison has been touted for bigger things ever since his arrival in the Premier League with Watford and he continues to show his worth at Everton.

The Toffees rely on the winger the unlock defences, but he also possesses a physical dynamism that causes difficulties for defenders in the box.

Bernardo Silva | Man City | £7.9m

Portugal international Bernardo Silva appears to have settled into his role at Manchester City after figuring more prominently in his second season with the club.

With doubts lingering over the future of Leroy Sane (£9.5m), Silva seems like a better option if you want to go for a City midfielder in fantasy football.

Best fantasy football bargain midfielders

Bargains can be found - or at least, players who represent good value for money - in midfielders who play for mid-table teams or those just promoted.

Here's a few suggestions that could end up bargains this season.

James Maddison | Leicester City | £7.5m

Leicester City have been enjoying a resurgence under the guidance of Brendan Rodgers and one of the players who is thriving is James Maddison.

The winger is a solid fantasy football pick given his status as a set-piece taker and is considerably cheaper than others in a similar role.

Mason Mount | Chelsea | £6.8m

The FIFA-imposed transfer ban that Chelsea have had to deal with has had a positive effect in that it has cleared a pathway to the Blues first team for a number of young players.

Mason Mount is one of them and he is continuing the sort of form that earned him plaudits under Frank Lampard while on loan at Derby County last season.

Daniel James | Manchester United | £6.2m

Speedster winger Daniel James has already cemented his place in the Manchester United team since moving from Swansea during the summer transfer window.

The Wales international is only in the early phase of his career, but has shone in a number of games and is relatively cheap for a player who appears guaranteed to start each week for the Red Devils.

John McGinn | Aston Villa | £5.8m

A lot of fantasy football players will be attracted by the idea of putting Jack Grealish into their team, given his profile, but there are potentially better options in the Aston Villa team.

John McGinn, who was linked with Manchester United, is cheaper and enjoyed a better season last term than Grealish from a statistical stand-point.

The Scotland international's price has risen, but he remains under the £6m mark.

Best fantasy football midfielders: Honorary mentions

Each fantasy football squad can only have five midfielders, but there is a wealth of options available outside those we have already highlighted above.

Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez (£8.5m) and veteran David Silva (£7.6m) are priced reasonably, but may not play as often as Sterling and Co.

Chelsea's new signing Christian Pulisic, nicknamed 'Wonderboy' by the American media, is just £7.4m, while the more experienced duo Pedro and Willian are £6.8m and £7.1m respectively.

Leicester City's Youri Tielemans has been a ball of energy for the Foxes, getting among the goals and can be picked for £6.7m, while Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish is valued at £5.8m

Manchester United's Anthony Martial has endured a stop-start season thanks to injuries, but is available at £7.8m.