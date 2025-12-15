This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Anselm Noronha

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2025: Live stream, date, start time, nominees & how to watch

Everything you need to know about the upcoming FIFA Best awards, including nominees, when it is and more.

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2025 ceremony is high on the list of the most anticipated events in the football calendar.

This event celebrates the outstanding achievements of the world’s best footballers, coaches, goalkeepers and top moments, with stars and fans alike from across the globe gathering to find out who will be crowned winners across the various categories.  

The date parameters for award nominations include all achievements marked between August 11, 2024, and August 2, 2025. This period means that players who excelled in last season’s Champions League, their respective domestic leagues, the Women’s Euro 2025, and the inaugural Men’s Club World Cup will likely dominate the nominations.   

The other core categories include Best Goalkeeper and Best Coach of the Year. The annual Puskas Award, a fan favorite that honors the best goal scored within the same date parameters, will also be presented.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming awards, including the lists of nominees, how to vote, when it is and more.

When do The Best FIFA Football Awards 2025 take place?

Date:December 16, 2025
Time:5 pm GMT / 12 pm ET
Venue:Fairmont Katara Hall, Doha, Qatar

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2025 will be awarded at a ceremony on Tuesday, December 16, 2025. Fairmont Katara Hall, Doha, Qatar - hosting the gala dinner where winners are revealed.

Proceedings are expected to start at around 5 pm GMT (12 pm ET).

How to watch The Best FIFA Football Awards 2025 - live stream

CountryTV channel
InternationalFIFA+

Fans worldwide can watch the ceremony live for free via the official FIFA website and FIFA+ platform, with coverage beginning at the scheduled start time.

No cable login is required - simply visit FIFA’s digital platforms at the time of the broadcast. 

Who are the nominees for The Best Awards 2025 men's prize?

PlayerClub teamNational team
Ousmane DembelePSGFrance
Achraf HakimiPSGMorocco
Harry KaneBayern MunichEngland
Kylian MbappeReal MadridFrance
Nuno MendesPSGPortugal
Cole PalmerChelseaEngland
PedriBarcelonaSpain
RaphinhaBarcelonaBrazil
Mohamed SalahLiverpoolEgypt
VitinhaPSGPortugal
Lamine YamalBarcelonaSpain

Who are the nominees for The Best Awards 2025 women's prize?

PlayerClub teamNational team
Sandy BaltimoreChelseaFrance
Nathalie BjornChelseaSweden
Aitana BonmatiBarcelonaSpain
Lucy BronzeChelseaEngland
Mariona CaldenteyArsenalSpain
Temwa ChawingaKansas City CurrentMalawi
Kadidiatou DianiLyonFrance
Melchie DumornayLyonHaiti
Patri GuijarroBarcelonaSpain
Lindsey HeapsLyonUnited States
Lauren JamesChelseaEngland
Chloe KellyMan City, ArsenalEngland
Ewa PajorBarcelonaPoland
Claudia PinaBarcelonaSpain

FIFA Puskas Award 2025 nominees

PlayerMatchDate
AlerrandroVitoria vs Cruzeiro19 August 2024
Alessandro DeiolaCagliari vs Venezia18 May 2025
Pedro de la VegaCruz Azul vs Seattle Sounders31 July 2025
Santiago MontielIndependiente vs Independiente Rivadavia11 May 2025
Amr NasserAl Ahly vs Pharco17 April 2025
Carlos OrrantiaQueretaro vs Atlas16 April 2025
Lucas RibeiroMamelodi Sundowns vs Borussia Dortmund21 June 2025
Declan RiceArsenal vs Real Madrid8 April 2025
Rizky RidhoPersija Jakarta vs Arema9 March 2025
Kevin RodriguesKasimpasa vs Rizespor9 February 2025
Lamine YamalEspanyol vs Barcelona15 May 2025

FIFA Marta Award (Women’s Goal of the Year) 2025 nominees

PlayerMatchDate
Jordyn BuggNorth Carolina Courage vs Seattle Reign22 March 2025
Mariona CaldenteyOlympique Lyonnais vs Arsenal27 April 2025
Ashley CheatleyBrentford vs Ascot United3 November 2024
Kyra Cooney-CrossGermany vs Australia28 October 2024
Jon Ryong-jongKorea DPR vs Argentina2 September 2024
MartaOrlando Pride vs Kansas City Current17 November 2024
Vivianne MiedemaWales vs Netherlands5 July 2025
Kishi NunezArgentina vs Costa Rica8 September 2024
Lizbeth OvalleTigres vs Guadalajara3 March 2025
Ally SentnorUSA vs Colombia20 February 2025
Khadija ShawHammarby vs Manchester City21 November 2024

Best FIFA Men’s Coach 2025 nominees

CoachTeam
Javier AguirreMexico
Mikel ArtetaArsenal
Luis EnriquePSG
Hansi FlickBarcelona
Enzo MarescaChelsea
Roberto MartinezPortugal
Arne SlotLiverpool

Best FIFA Women’s Coach 2025 nominees

CoachTeam
Sonia BompastorChelsea
Jonatan GiraldezLyon
Seb HinesOrlando Pride
Renee SlegersArsenal
Sarina WiegmanEngland

Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper 2025 nominees

PlayerClub teamNational team
Alisson BeckerLiverpoolBrazil
Thibaut CourtoisReal MadridBelgium
Gianluigi DonnarummaPSG, Man CityItaly
Emiliano MartinezAston VillaArgentina
Manuel NeuerBayern MunichGermany
David RayaArsenalSpain
Yann SommerInter MilanSwitzerland
Wojciech SzczesnyBarcelonaPoland

Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper 2025 nominees

PlayerClub teamNational team
Ann-Katrin BergerGotham FCGermany
Cata CollBarcelonaSpain
Christiane EndlerLyonChile
Hannah HamptonChelseaEngland
Anna MoorhouseOrlando PrideEngland
Chiamaka NnadozieParis FC, BrightonNigeria
Phallon Tullis-JoyceMan UtdUnited States

How are The Best Awards 2025 decided?

The voting for the awards is split equally among four sources:

  1. Captains of all FIFA-registered national teams.

  2. One nominated coach per national team.

  3. One nominated journalist per country.

  4. An online fan vote.

Each of these four groups selects their top three nominees in each category, awarding five, three, or one point to their choices.

The nominee with the highest total number of points from across all four voting groups wins the award.

In addition, fans have also participated in the vote for The Best FIFA Women’s 11 and The Best FIFA Men’s 11.

2025 FIFPRO Men’s World 11 – 26 finalists

Goalkeepers

Alisson Becker (Liverpool / Brazil)

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid / Belgium)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain / Manchester City / Italy)

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool / Real Madrid / England)

Pau Cubarsí (Barcelona / Spain)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool / Netherlands)

Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain / Morocco)

Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain / Brazil)

Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain / Portugal)

William Saliba (Arsenal / France)

Midfielders

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid / England)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City / Napoli / Belgium)

Luka Modrić (Real Madrid / AC Milan / Croatia)

João Neves (Paris Saint-Germain / Portugal)

Cole Palmer (Chelsea / England)

Pedri (Barcelona / Spain)

Federico Valverde (Real Madrid / Uruguay)

Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain / Portugal)

Forwards

Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain / France)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City / Norway)

Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid / France)

Lionel Messi (Inter Miami / Argentina)

Raphinha (Barcelona / Brazil)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr / Portugal)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool / Egypt)

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona / Spain)

2025 FIFPRO Women’s World 11 – 26 finalists

Goalkeepers

Ann-Katrin Berger (Gotham, Germany)

Mary Earps (Paris Saint-Germain, England)

Hannah Hampton (Chelsea, England)

Defenders

Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, Nigeria)

Ona Batlle (Barcelona, Spain)

Millie Bright (Chelsea, England)

Lucy Bronze (Chelsea, England)

Olga Carmona (Real Madrid / Paris Saint-Germain, Spain)

Ellie Carpenter (OL Lyonnes / Chelsea, Australia)

Alex Greenwood (Manchester City, England)

Leah Williamson (Arsenal, England)

Midfielders

Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona, Spain)

Ghizlane Chebbak (Badalona / Al Hilal, Morocco)

Debinha (Kansas City Current, Brazil)

Patricia Guijarro (Barcelona, Spain)

Vicky López (Barcelona, Spain)

Alexia Putellas (Barcelona, Spain)

Ella Toone (Manchester United, England)

Keira Walsh (Barcelona / Chelsea, England)

Forwards

Michelle Agyemang (Arsenal / Brighton & Hove Albion, England)

Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride, Zambia)

Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid, Colombia)

Athenea del Castillo (Real Madrid, Spain)

Chloe Kelly (Manchester City / Arsenal, England)

Marta (Orlando Pride, Brazil)

Alessia Russo (Arsenal, England)

