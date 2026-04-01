The Belgian media are unanimous in their praise of Mika Godts’ first start for the national team

The day after the match between Belgium and Mexico (1-1), the Belgian newspapers are in complete agreement regarding Mika Godts’ first start. The Ajax forward made his first start for the Red Devils on Tuesday night.

Godts was in the starting line-up and got to show off his skills alongside the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Axel Witsel and Lois Openda. In the 63rd minute, the left winger was substituted for Jeremy Doku.

Belgium played a rather lacklustre friendly. After eighteen minutes, Mexico opened the scoring through former Ajax player Jorge Sánchez. Belgium came out of the dressing room with a spring in their step and equalised immediately after the break. Dodi Lukebakio cut inside from the right and curled the ball beautifully into the far corner with his left foot.

The Belgian media concluded that there was little role for Godts, who, in the joint assessment by, among others, Het Nieuwsblad, Gazet van Antwerpen and Het Belang van Limburg, did not score higher than a 4.

“Mika Godts tried to dribble past his direct opponent a few times, often resulting in losing possession. He was unable to build on the positive performance from his substitute appearance against the US,” the media report.

It is also clear from the match report in Het Laatste Nieuws that Godts’ performance was met with little enthusiasm. “A failed dribble by Godts in his own half led to a new chance for Mexico,” the newspaper noted in the 33rd minute.

Furthermore, in its analysis, *De Standaard* is hardly complimentary about Godts. “The Ajax winger tried his hand at some classic Dutch dribbling on a few occasions, but couldn’t get past his marker, Jorge Sánchez. He did have one good moment, though, when, following a pass from Kevin De Bruyne, he played a first-time ball to Maxim De Cuyper. De Cuyper’s shot went wide.”