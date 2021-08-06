Thauvin can improve Liga MX's image in Europe, says Doria

The France international is the latest European player to make the switch to Mexico, much to his ex-team-mate's delight

Florian Thauvin's move to Mexican side Tigres will help boost Liga MX's reputation in Europe, says Santos Laguna centre-back Matheus Doria.

France international Thauvin joined Tigres UANL from Marseille this summer, signing a five-year deal.

The switch reunites the 28-year-old with Andre-Pierre Gignac, who joined the Liga MX team from Marseille six years ago.

Fellow ex-Marseille man Doria is happy to see another European player choose Mexico and believes that the stream of players making such moves will only benefit the league.

"Many people [in Europe] have the wrong idea, they say the Mexican League is easy, but you see that there are several players who came from Europe and it cost them a lot," Doria, who could come up against Thauvin when the two sides meet this weekend, told Medio Tiempo.

"The level is good, the league is fast, dynamic, it is fierce on the pitch and I think Flo [Thauvin] has many conditions. He has already tried it and he has the characteristics that people like here in Mexico and I think it will go well for him."

He added: "Gignac already tried it in Mexico and Flo, a player that already tried everywhere in the world and has potential, was a world champion, will contribute to the league.

"I'm happy to be able to play against them and hopefully I can go out with victory and make jokes with them.

"It is good that they are in Mexico and that the people of Europe see a different view of Liga MX, which has players, not as they say."

Which other Europeans moved to Mexico?

Thauvin is just the latest in a long line of players who have been swayed by Mexican clubs in recent years.

Jeremy Menez is another compatriot who chose a similar path, joining Club America in 2018 before returning to France the following year.

France Under 20 international Timothee Kolodziejczak and Algeria striker Andy Delort both spells at Tigres before returning to Ligue 1.

Meanwhile, former Manchester United talent Ravel Morrison had a year on loan at Atlas, joining from Lazio in 2017.

Plus ex-Tottenham striker Vincent Janssen moved to Monterrey two years ago and has 21 goals from 65 games to his name.

