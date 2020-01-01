‘That is what KCCA FC are supposed to do’ – Mutebi reacts after 8-0 win against Onduparaka FC

The veteran tactician is happy to see his strikers competing to score goals as they picked up a huge win against the Caterpillars at home

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) coach Mike Mutebi has expressed his happiness after seeing the team hammer Onduparaka FC 8-0 in a Ugandan Premier League (UPL) match played on Tuesday.

Playing at home – Lugogo Stadium - for the first time in five months, the 13-time league champions grabbed their goals courtesy of Brian Aheebwa who notched four goals, and Samuel Ssenyodo who scored a hat-trick, with the remaining goal coming from Herbert Achai.

The huge win has left coach Mutebi boasting that it is the kind of result he wants to see from his lads week in week out. He further stated they should have scored more than eight goals.

“That is what we are supposed to do, that is how we are supposed to play, week in, week out, we got the chances and should have scored more, we scored the goals from the chances we created and our centre-forwards are scoring goals which is very pleasing and I think it was a very good performance from the lads,” Mutebi told reporters after the match.

“The team played well, they were in command from the word go to the last whistle, they were in charge of the game.”

On what pleased him the most from the one-sided contest, Mutebi said: “My team is now scoring goals, they are seeing the back of the net, I cannot change my team now.

“For example, Brian [Aheebwa] in the first match [against Bright Stars] scored one goal, and today [Tuesday] he scored four, it means next time he will score five, so the strikers are all fighting to score goals.

“There is a lot of competition within the strikers because we want to see goals, we want to attack and play football with flair, and scoring goals, and I am happy they have adapted very well.”

Aheebwa needed just 17 minutes to introduce himself to the home ground. Samuel Ssenyodo managed to keep-off the defenders before picking the striker who clinically finished the move for a 1-0 win in favour of the Kasasiro Boys.

Five minutes later, poor positioning by the goalkeeper allowed Herbert Achai's cross, come shot, deep into the goal to double the advantage in favour of the champions.

KCCA were not yet done; Ssenyonjo, who was involved in the two early goals, put his name on the scoresheet when Aheebwa picked him. It was the fifth goal for the youngster in six recent games in all competitions.

KCCA will next face Mbarara City at Lugogo Stadium on December 11.