'Thank you Arsenal for tonight's joy' - Twitter buzzing as Gunners cruise into Europa League semis in style

Mikel Arteta's men did not waste time to get the job done in Prague as they advanced into the last-four stage of the secondary European tournament

Arsenal have earned fans’ praises after they hammered Slavia Prague 4-0 on Thursday to progress to the Uefa Europa League semi-finals.

Alexandre Lacazette's double and lone strikes from Nicolas Pepe and Bukayo Saka helped Mikel Arteta's men cruise into the next round with a 5-1 aggregate win.

Article continues below

The Gunners put in a commanding display from start to finish unlike last week when they suffered a late blow after Tomas Holes’ stoppage-time header made Slavia Prague hold their hosts to 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium.

They are scheduled to face former manager Unai Emery and Villarreal in the semi-final, but many football enthusiasts lauded Arsenal for making them happy with Thursday's result and their performance.

Arsenal should try and win their first European cup. It’s becoming embarrassing. — D R E (@Bobbyydre) April 15, 2021

What a beautiful performance Arsenal

4-0 — Abraham White❣ (@AbrahamNT4N) April 15, 2021

Slavia Prague turn Arsenal to Barca Guardiola 😂 — CruiseLambassador (@LatiphLatiph1) April 15, 2021

Arsenal boys are back in town 👀 — Uncle timi (@Smithnot_) April 15, 2021

Thank you @Arsenal for the joy you gave all our fans worldwide. — remilekun (@oluwaremedies) April 15, 2021

Next for @Arsenal is a two legged affair with Thursday football specialist



Good ebening everyone #uel — Olowonifela 💼 (@Tunjiogunsola) April 15, 2021

Whenever Arsenal ready to go, no team can stop them. Kudos to you boys keep moving without handbreak. Next to Fulham Goodnit gunners — LUKMAN OLADIMEJI (@Horla04) April 15, 2021

So good arsenal has Mari and gabriel... one will improve the other — IG »»» officialzeez (@iamzeezaga) April 15, 2021

• Unai Emery has reached the #UEL semi-finals for the 6th time



• He's only been knocked out once



• He has won it 3 times



• He took Arsenal to the final in 2019/20 before he was sacked



• This season he will be facing Arsenal in the semifinals



UEL = Unai Emery League❓❓ pic.twitter.com/eMhUqJehf0 — Molatsportgist (@chubbyMO_) April 15, 2021

Arsenal played a good game today. If they could consistently beat the smaller teams in the EPL this way, they would be in the Top 4. But no, dem go jam Fulham on Sunday now and we go begin wonder if na the same Arsenal dey play igbakugba so. pic.twitter.com/JIkDZKh2WC — Ejike Kanife (@AktivIngredient) April 15, 2021

Thank you Arsenal...thank you so much!!!! — Aiden🦅 (@SarcasticAiden) April 15, 2021

Arsenal doings!!!!!!!@Arsenal well done team....Arteta works better wen e is on pressure — KOBEjay🎙🎼 (@JRogunz) April 15, 2021

Arsenal are lit 🔥 👌♥️♥️ — Korez (@Korez89496902) April 15, 2021

@Arsenal actually made me very Happy tonight ❤️ #COYG — BOYO T (@toju_boyo) April 15, 2021

Finally unai enemy reunion. He's gonna be out for revenge,arsenal should be aware of this and turnup bigtime. Terrific performance today. — OyeniyiSB (@InvincibleSB1) April 15, 2021

Unai Emery Vs Arsenal gotta be Interesting



Box office Fixture — Adaeze Michael (@Adaeze_michael) April 15, 2021

No hypertension today please @Arsenal — Michael Adégbílé 🦁🇳🇬 | 🐅🖤 (@official_micolo) April 15, 2021