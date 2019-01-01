Terengganu explain overdue payment to ex-players, express commitment to settle arrears

The Turtles' plan to pay off what they owe their ex-players were scuppered by MFL's failure to settle broadcasting rights shares to Malaysian clubs.

Super League outfit Terengganu FC (TFC) have finally issued a statement in its defence, regarding the clubs' reported failure to settle their former players' overdue wages.

On a website post published on Thursday, club executive secretary Syahrizan Zain stated that the arrears owed are not salaries, instead they are off-contract payments promised to the players. "TFC owe no overdue wages because players' salaries up until the final month of the 2019 have been paid consistently."

According to the East Coast Peninsular Malaysia club, they have settled around 40 to 50 per cent of the off-contract payments, with the agreement that the rest will be paid to the players by November 2019, once competitions organiser Malaysia Football League (MFL) pays off broadcasting rights shares it had promised to Malaysian clubs.

The Turtles claimed that they also took the initiative of paying 25 per cent of the amounts owed to players whose contracts are not extended beyond the 2019 season first, using funds that were available in its coffer.

Their plan to complete the payments using the broadcasting share fund promised by MFL however went awry when last Saturday, December 14, MFL admitted that it will not be able to pay the clubs the remaining 50 per cent of the broadcasting income.

"The actions of a number of these ex-players; making snide remarks on social media and disparaging TFC to the press should not have been committed. We are still communicating with them while having guaranteed our commitment to paying off the arrears. TFC have no intention of shirking our financial responsibilities towards our ex-players."

Syahrizan finally apologised to the players and the supporters for the complications, and asked for time to allow the club to resolve the matter.

