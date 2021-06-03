Terem Moffi credits Lorient's form for first Super Eagles call-up

The 22-year-old has revealed how he got his maiden invitation to the three-time African champions for

Terem Moffi has revealed his eye-catching performances for Lorient in the 2020-21 season earned him his first call-up to the Nigeria national team.

The centre-forward is part of Gernot Rohr’s squad that will take on Cameroon in international friendlies on Friday and June 8 respectively in Austria.

Moffi bagged 16 goals across all competitions, including 14 in Ligue 1 and provided three assists in 36 appearances to catch the attention of the Super Eagles scouting team.

“I didn’t really paint the Ligue 1 red, but I think I tried my best; 14 goals, that’s fair,” Moffi told Brila.

“We had a difficult season and towards the end, I had some really good show and I think that’s what really earned me the call up to the Super Eagles and I’m really grateful for this.”

Moffi could make his debut appearance for the three-time African champions against the Indomitable Lions especially after a number of the invited players, including Napoli forward Victor Osimhen pulled out of the game due to injury.

Former Nigeria U17 and U20 coach John Obuh had advised Rohr to use the opportunity of the withdrawals to test new players.

“When a situation like this arises, it will give an opportunity to a new observation. It might be a little bit difficult for the coach because he wanted all of them to play together,” Obuh told Goal.

“Since his desire to see the players play together for more improvement did not materialize because of injuries, he will gain by having an opportunity to see new players in the same positions. So he won’t lose in both ways and that is how football supposed to be.

“Cameroon is a big country and a good team to play for friendlies and I am sure playing Cameroon will help the Super Eagles even in this situation.

“In all the areas the Super Eagles have tried their best during the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers but they still have room for improvement, so they must not relax.

“Nigeria will always have something to gain and learn from playing Cameroon even if we play them 10 times.”

Article continues below

The friendly is part of Nigeria’s preparation for their World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde Islands in August and September respectively.

Before then, the Super Eagles will also slug it out against Mexico in another international friendly on July 4.