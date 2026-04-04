Tension behind the scenes… Leaks reveal divisions in the Barcelona dressing room

There is growing talk in Spanish sporting circles of an unstable atmosphere within the Barcelona dressing room, following comments by Spanish journalist Pepe Estrada that have sparked widespread controversy among the Catalan club’s supporters.

Estrada, known for his bold opinions, revealed in a podcast on YouTube that there are three groups within the team: a group of youngsters whom he described as “the young guns”, such as Balde, Lamine Yamal and Gavi; a group of up-and-coming players such as Pedri, Ferran and Kubo; and a group of veterans comprising Rafeina, Lewandowski and Ferran Torres.

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He explained that the relationship between these groups is “more a professional coexistence than a genuine friendship”, emphasising that each group operates within its own circle despite sharing a common goal on the pitch.

These comments sparked a wave of criticism, with a large number of Barcelona fans accusing him of deliberately disparaging the club and spreading lies, pointing out that his media record contains controversial and inaccurate information.

Conversely, some observers believe his comments reflect a tangible reality within the team, highlighting the generational divide and conflicting individual ambitions, particularly with the emergence of young talents such as Lamine Yamal, who is regarded as one of Europe’s most promising rising stars.

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Despite the fierce backlash he faced, Estrada did not back down from his statements, insisting that he is not seeking to stir up trouble but rather to present what he sees as the facts on the ground.

He continues to appear in the media on the programme “El Chiringuito” and other platforms, unconcerned by the criticism or smear campaigns on social media.

In contrast, Barcelona are keen to project a completely different image, using their official accounts and player interviews to promote an atmosphere of harmony and solidarity within the team, in an attempt to dispel doubts about internal divisions.

Between the club’s denials and the journalist’s insistence, the truth remains unclear, whilst the Spanish sporting world waits to see whether these reports are merely media hype or a sign of a silent crisis threatening the cohesion of one of the world’s biggest clubs.

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