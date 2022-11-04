Donny van de Beek has struggled to make the desired impact at Manchester United, but Erik ten Hag is not ready to write him off as a flop.

Dutch midfielder has made little impact

Working with coach that knows him well

Could still have an important role

WHAT HAPPENED? The Netherlands international made a surprise move to Old Trafford from Ajax in the summer of 2020, with questions asked at the time as to why the Red Devils were bringing in another midfielder. Competition for places has worked against the Dutchman, severely restricting his game time, but his fellow countryman who brought the best out of him in Amsterdam believes a spark can still be found in the talented 25-year-old.

WHAT THEY SAID: Pressed on whether there will come a point when United have to accept that the deal has not worked out, Ten Hag told reporters after fielding Van de Beek in a Europa League clash with Real Sociedad: “Yes, but that can’t be now. Because he had quite a good pre-season, he was injured, now he is back, last week he came and I think he played very well, 50 minutes, and I think today was a decent performance.

“I know he can do better because I know (him) very well, but he delivered what I expected in terms of positioning and also pressing, in terms of transition. But I think he can do more and that’s his biggest quality — he can be more of a threat to an opponent’s goal.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Van de Beek has seen just 19 minutes of Premier League football this season and, having spent time on loan at Everton last season, has only 55 appearances for the Red Devils to his name in total.

WHAT NEXT? There is still time for Van de Beek to prove his worth, with United set to be back in domestic action on Sunday when facing Aston Villa in a contest that will require somebody to provide cover for the suspended Bruno Fernandes.