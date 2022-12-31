Ten Hag on Ronaldo's transfer to Al-Nassr: I don't talk about the past

Erik Ten Hag said he would rather focus on the future than comment on Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo joins Al-Nassr

Manchester United beat Wolves 1-0

Ten Hag focussing on the future

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester United manager, Erik Ten Hag, refused to comment on Cristiano Ronaldo's record-breaking move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr.

Ten Hag and his side now sit in the top four for the first time this season after their 1-0 win away at Wolves. Marcus Rashford scored the only goal of the game after starting on the bench for sleeping in and missing a team meeting.

WHAT THEY SAID:"I don’t talk about the past, let’s talk about the future," Ten Hag said after the game. "We made a good step today. First time we are in the top four, but it means nothing because it is a long way to go. We have to live from game to game, get in the position to win something."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Dutchman has overseen a remarkable change in fortune for Manchester United following their rocky start to the season. Now that Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer at the club, the Red Devils are trying to maintain more focus on their football and not the drama that surrounded them over the first part of the campaign.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR TEN HAG?: Having pushed Spurs out of the top four for now, Ten Hag will be hoping to cement Manchester United's position in the Champions League spots. They face Bournemouth at Old Trafford on January 3.