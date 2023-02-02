Ten Hag reveals plan for Jadon Sancho after Man Utd return - but also fires discipline warning

Erik ten Hag hopes Jadon Sancho has a vital role to play for Manchester United over the remainder of the season, but he has sent a discipline warning.

Winger recalled against Forest

Stepped off the bench in Carabao Cup clash

Versatility useful to Red Devils

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international winger was recalled to the Red Devils squad for the first time in three months as they eased past Nottingham Forest in the second leg of a Carabao Cup semi-final tie that they won 5-0 on aggregate. Sancho was introduced off the bench in a 2-0 victory at Old Trafford and looked lively across a 27-minute cameo, while also receiving a warm reception from the home support, and he could be a useful presence for United over the coming weeks after seeing Christian Eriksen ruled out through injury.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ten Hag told reporters afterwards of Sancho’s value to the cause, but also the need for the 22-year-old to keep individual standards high: “I thought it was great, the fans they gave him love and I think he enjoyed it. He enjoyed it, to be back on the pitch. I've seen in the last couple of weeks at Carrington smiling and I hope he can keep the process going and have a huge contribution to the season. With Jadon, I know he can play as a No.10 as well, he can play as a winger, he can play as a No.10. But I think we mix it around often and that is what I like. But the position has to be occupied, it is about that. And players have to keep the discipline to do that, otherwise it is going to be a mess.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having taken in his first outing since October, Sancho will be hoping to kick on from here – with the highly-rated forward contributing just seven goals and four assists to the United cause since completing a £75 million ($93m) transfer from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Man Utd have won their last 12 home games in all competitions, it's their longest winning run at Old Trafford within a single season since a run of 17 between December and May 2011 that saw them lift the Premier League title.

WHAT NEXT? Sancho could have at least one winners’ medal with United to his name by the end of the season, with the Red Devils heading back to Wembley in the Carabao Cup final on February 26 – where they will face Premier League rivals Newcastle – looking to land a first major trophy since 2017 when managed by Jose Mourinho.