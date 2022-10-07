Ten Hag admits Man Utd are 'not that good' as he bemoans lack of intensity

Erik Ten Hag gave a brutal assessment of his Manchester United side after a difficult two games following the international break.

Ten Hag says United 'not that good'

Humiliated in derby vs City

Scraped a win in Europa League vs Onomia

WHAT HAPPENED? United have struggled over the past week, with a hammering in the Manchester derby being followed by a narrow win in the Europa League against Cypriot side Onomia on Thursday night. Both performances left much to be desired, and Ten Hag was brutally honest about his team in his press conference today.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking to reporters, Ten Hag said: “Only good, for me, is good enough. At this moment, by far, we are not that good. You have seen [against Manchester City] and we have to do much better. I think the main problem, that we did before in games much better, is intensity. We have to bring the intensity in every game on the pitch. That was the big difference between City and us. So that is a demand to our squad [and] all of our players. They have to take responsibility for that.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Things had started to look up for United, as two defeats in the opening two matches of the Premier League season were countered by a run of four wins, including victories over Liverpool and table-toppers Arsenal. However, recent performances suggest there is still work to do for Ten Hag to ensure his side perform consistently at a high level.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UNITED? A trip to Goodison Park on October 7 is up next for the Red Devils as they look to get their Premier League season back on track. Onomia then travel to Old Trafford, where Ten Hag will hope his team can give a better account of themselves.