Ten Hag blasts 'unacceptable' second-string Man Utd performance in friendly defeat to La Liga strugglers Cadiz

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag was not impressed by his second-string squad in their 4-2 friendly defeat to Cadiz on Wednesday.

Coach fumed at poor start

Said players were "sleeping"

Demanded better in the future

WHAT HAPPENED? In their first mid-season friendly ahead of the return to domestic action after the World Cup, Manchester United surrendered two goals in the first 20 minutes. Although several star players are still out in Qatar, there was still a number of senior figures in the line-up. Ten Hag brought in youth players after the break as La Liga basement boys Cadiz secured a 4-2 win.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Quite clear, we were not awake," Ten Hag told MUTV. "Still sleeping. First 15 minutes. And we prepared - they are a threat in transition, we see the second goal, it can't happen, you are not awake. Bad defence but especially in the midfield we got run off, it's not possible, unacceptable.

"It's the first goal as well - the set-play - bad organisation, undisciplined organisation to concede the goal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and midfielder Donny van de Beek were among the culprits in the defeat, not doing themselves any favours as they try to get back on Ten Hag's good side and into the first-team squad rotation.

IN A PHOTO:

What are they doing out there?!

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Red Devils will try to satisfy their manager in another friendly on Saturday against Real Betis.