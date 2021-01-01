Tella ends 21-game goal drought as Southampton see off Fulham

The Anglo-Nigerian found the back of the net as the Saints secured victory over the Cottagers at St. Mary's Stadium

Nathan Tella ended a 21-game goal drought in Southampton’s 3-1 win over Fulham in Saturday’s Premier League game.

The 21-year-old came off the bench to make a key impact ending his long wait to score his first goal in the 2020-21 campaign, with a fine strike and also provided an assist.

Fulham also paraded Nigeria’s Ola Aina, Tosin Adarabioyo, Ademola Lookman, Josh Maja and Joshua Onomah in the encounter.

Southampton started the game impressively, scoring in the 27th minute through Che Adams after he was set up by James Ward-Prowse.

Tella then doubled the Saints' lead at the hour mark after benefitting from another Ward-Prowse assist.

The right-winger, thus, ended his unimpressive run of form in front of goal at St. Mary's Stadium this season.

1 - Nathan Tella's goal was his first for Southampton in his 21st appearance for the club, just 98 seconds after coming off the bench in this match. Automated. #SOUFUL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 15, 2021

Fabio Carvalho reduced the deficit for Fulham in the 75th minute after receiving a timely assist from Bobby Reid.

With eight minutes before the end of the game, Tella set up Theo Walcott with a brilliant pass to seal the victory for Southampton.

Super Eagles defender Aina featured for 62 minutes before he was replaced by Joe Bryan, his compatriot Maja was brought on for Onomah in the 76th minute while Cameroon international Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa made way for Ademola Lookman.

Fulham are already relegated from the Premier League and the African stars they paraded at St. Mary's Stadium could not help them avoid a defeat.

Article continues below

Tella has been with the Saints since 2017 when he teamed up with the youth setup and was promoted to the first team in 2020.

The forward will hope to prove his strike was not a flash in the pan by building on the display when Southampton take on Leeds United in their next league game on May 18.

Tella is eligible to represent the England national team and the Nigeria team but he is yet to reveal his choice.