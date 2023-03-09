Tears for Wout Weghorst! Man Utd striker overcome with emotion after ending goal drought against Real Betis

An emotional Wout Weghorst struggled to hold back the tears as he ended his Manchester United goal drought against Real Betis on Thursday.

Weghorst put United 4-1 up

First goal since late January

Striker overcome with emotion

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dutchman hadn't scored for his new club since January 25 but showed adequate predatory instincts late on. Weghorst reacted quickest to Claudio Bravo's save from Scott McTominay's initial effort, after some industrious play down the right from substitute Facundo Pellistri. The striker then ran to the corner in jubilant celebration and was soon flocked by his United team-mates, as the emotion of ending his goal drought was clear for all to see.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Weghorst's 82nd-minute effort made it 4-1 on the night to cap off an impressive comeback from Erik ten Hag's side, who will have been eager to banish the demons of Sunday's 7-0 thumping at the hands of Liverpool. For Weghorst, his outpouring of emotion may have reflected his own role in that defeat, after the Dutchman was forced to explain his touching of the famed Anfield sign before the match after being slated for his actions.

WHAT NEXT FOR WEGHORST? Now finally back among the goals, the Dutchman will likely feature from the off for Ten Hag - as he has in every game since joining in January - with United next hosting Premier League strugglers Southampton on Sunday.