Team GB's Olympic squad: Predicting the 18 players heading to Tokyo 2020

England boss Phil Neville is tasked with pick just 18 players from four nations to head to Japan this summer, so who is in contention?

Phil Neville will make history this summer when he becomes just the second manager to take a women's football team to the Olympics for Team GB.

The England manager has the unenviable task of choosing just 18 players from an extended pool of players, with representatives of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland all competing with his Lionesses for a place on the panel.

Although the group is expected to be very England-heavy, there is no shortage of talent from around Great Britain, with Neville having already raved about those north of the border.

With preparations for the summer now well under way, Goal predicts who could be on that plane to Japan come July.

Goalkeepers

Making the cut: Ellie Roebuck, Karen Bardsley

Other options: Mary Earps, Carly Telford, Sandy MacIver, Lee Alexander

Karen Bardsley has long been England's first-choice goalkeeper, but injuries have seen Ellie Roebuck, Mary Earps and Carly Telford all afforded more chances in her absence, with new Everton signing Sandy MacIver also called up recently.

The main contender outside of England will be Scotland's Lee Alexander. If Bardsley returns to fitness soon, she should be on the plane for her experience at least and Roebuck will fancy her chances of going along too.

Earps has been having a terrific season for Manchester United too, but, like Chelsea's Carly Telford, she has made high-profile errors for her country in recent appearances.

Roebuck, on the other hand, displaced Bardsley as Manchester City's No.1 last season and the close bond she has formed with Bardsley at the club is an off-field factor that could work in her favour as well.

Defenders

Making the cut: Lucy Bronze, Steph Houghton, Leah Williamson, Millie Bright, Demi Stokes, Rachel Daly

Other options: Gemma Bonner, Aoife Mannion, Abbie McManus, Alex Greenwood, Jen Beattie, Lisa Evans, Alana Cook

Lucy Bronze and Steph Houghton will be two of the first names on the plane, as the latter is Neville's England captain, while the former is the best right-back in the world. Bronze can also play in midfield, which represents invaluable versatility in such a small squad.

Rachel Daly will also be a strong contender for that very reason. Usually a striker or winger for Houston Dash, the 28-year-old started her career as a left-back and has regularly played right-back for England. Arsenal's Lisa Evans is a similar option, but Daly has been a favourite under Neville.

It's a toss-up between Demi Stokes or Alex Greenwood for first choice left-back, and there could only be room for one in the squad.

As for centre-backs, Leah Williamson's superb form for Arsenal has led to Neville admitting that he simply can't leave her out anymore and she will be expected to partner Houghton at the heart of the defence.

There are lots of options for cover, meanwhile.

Manchester United's Abbie McManus has been reliable when called upon, as have City duo Gemma Bonner and Aoife Mannion, although the latter is currently recovering from an ACL injury.

Arsenal's Jen Beattie is another name in the mix, but Chelsea's Millie Bright is presently ahead of her in the pecking order.

Midfielders

Making the cut: Keira Walsh, Kim Little, Jill Scott, Jordan Nobbs, Georgia Stanway

Other options: Caroline Weir, Jess Fishlock, Sophie Ingle, Hayley Ladd, Rachel Furness, Lucy Staniforth, Fran Kirby, Isobel Christiansen

Keira Walsh and Jill Scott have long been Neville's preferred midfield pair in his 4-2-3-1 formation and are sure to be on the flight to Japan. However, Man City team-mate Caroline Weir has been playing in a deeper role recently, earning high praise from manager Nick Cushing.

Sophie Ingle of Chelsea and Wales, Man United's Scottish midfielder Hayley Ladd and Northern Ireland's Rachel Furness, who recently signed for Liverpool from Reading, are other options.

Kim Little, described by former USWNT goalkeeper Hope Solo as the best player she's ever played with, can play in a number of different midfield roles and is expected to be called up. Wales' Jess Fishlock is another world-class talent who also offers different dynamics, but an ACL injury has put a dent in her Olympic hopes.

It's in the more advanced midfield role that Neville has had problems.

Jordan Nobbs, Georgia Stanway and Fran Kirby have all struggled in his system, with all three requiring greater positional freedom. Lucy Staniforth has arguably been the best to play the position for England recently, while playmaker Isobel Christiansen's return to the Women's Super League for regular football is encouraging.

Nobbs is almost certain to be included, leaving the remaining four to fight it out to join her on the plane.

Forwards/wingers

Making the cut: Nikita Parris, Erin Cuthbert, Beth Mead, Ellen White, Beth England

Other options: Chloe Kelly, Toni Duggan, Jodie Taylor, Jane Ross, Simone Magill

The Bronze Boot winner at last year's World Cup, Ellen White, will definitely travel. The Man City striker is in fine form since returning from injury, with three strikes in five WSL starts so far this season. Beth England is also expected to go, her six goals in nine WSL games for Chelsea certainly helping her cause.

Other options include Jodie Taylor, of England and Reign, Jane Ross, of Scotland and Man United, and Simone Magill, of Northern Ireland and Everton. None, however, have been in form like White or England.

On the wings, Nikita Parris' strong partnership with Bronze has made her an effective presence on the right for some time at international level, while Beth Mead has been outstanding for club and country on the left and should be for Team GB, too.

With Daly already providing cover in these positions, there looks to be just one more place for either Chloe Kelly, Erin Cuthbert or Toni Duggan.