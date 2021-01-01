Tchouameni talks up Monaco's Ligue 1 title chances after big Marseille win

Niko Kovac's men extended their unbeaten run in the French top-flight with their fourth straight win on Saturday

Aurelien Tchouameni believes Monaco can challenge for this season’s Ligue 1 title if they maintain their winning form after a 3-1 comeback victory over Olympique Marseille.

The Cameroonian descent is upbeat about the Monegasques’ chances after he scored his first goal for the club at the Stade Louis II on Saturday.

Tchouameni fired the hosts ahead in the 75th minute after Guillermo Maripan cancelled out Nemanja Radonjic's first-half opener for Marseille.

More teams

Second-half substitute Stevan Jovetic sealed maximum points for Monaco with his stoppage-time effort which made it four wins in their last four league outings.

When asked whether Monaco are contenders for the Ligue 1 title, Tchouameni told the club website: “Yes, if we keep delivering this type of performance. We have to be ambitious.

“We are looking ahead but also behind us, everything can change very quickly. As I told you, it will depend on our form. We struggled in December, but right now everything is working fine. We must continue to take points.

“It’s a big win for sure tonight. This is the fourth in a row, which is good for us. But it’s only three points, we have an important trip to Nantes next week. We must continue this good run."

Senegal’s Krepin Diatta, who completed a permanent switch to Monaco from Club Brugge on Thursday, made his Ligue 1 debut after replacing Sofiane Diop in the 68th minute and Tchouameni is full of praise for his quality.

“He had a great spell on the pitch, it’s not easy to come on for a game like this after only arriving only two days ago,” the 20-year-old added.

Article continues below

“He only had one practice. He is of high quality and a very intelligent player. It is therefore easier for him to join a side like ours.”

Saturday’s goal was Tchouameni’s maiden Ligue 1 goal and the Cameroonian descent was relieved to have broken his goal drought on his 48th league appearance.

He said: “At last, it’s a real pleasure! A midfielder must be able to do his defensive work but also to put in work further up the pitch, with results. I hope this is not the last. It’s all the more satisfying as it’s the goal that allowed us to take the lead.”