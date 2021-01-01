Tchouameni ends Ligue 1 wait as Diatta’s AS Monaco defeat Olympique Marseille
France youth international of Cameroonian background Aurelien Tchouameni scored his first Ligue 1 goal with a second-half header as AS Monaco defeated Olympique Marseille 3-1 at Stade Louis II, in the process ending a three-year wait to find the back of the net in the French top-flight.
In the keenly contested affair, it was the visitors who drew first blood after 12 minutes of play through Nemanja Radonjic. Receiving a pass from Duje Caleta-Car, the Serbian midfielder raced into the Phocaeans’ goal area before slotting the ball past goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte.
Andre Villas-Boas’ men held their nerve to take a slim 1-0 lead into the half-time break despite pouring attacks from the hosts.
Three minutes into the second half, Guillermo Maripan levelled matters for Monaco after a corner kick taken by Aleksandr Golovin found the Chilean defender, who shrugged off Alvaro Gonzalez before sending a header into the top corner of Steve Mandanda’s goal.
In the 75th minute, Tchouameni put his side ahead for the first time in the four-goal thriller after heading Golovin’s corner kick past Mandanda.
Substitute Stevan Jovetic rifled home a superb free-kick — arrowing a rocket of a shot across into the top corner of the visitors’ goalkeeper – to complete the comeback and help them secure their 12th win of the 2020-21 campaign.
Tchouameni, 20, was in action from start to finish alongside Mali prospect Youssouf Fofana, while Senegalese forward Krepin Diatta - who moved to France on a five-and-a-half-year contract from Belgian First Division A side Club Brugge – was handed his maiden appearance after replacing Sofiane Diop in the 68th minute.
For the visitors, Tunisian star Saif-Eddine Khaoui came on for Michael Cuisance with 14 minutes left to play, while Cameroonian goalkeeper Simon Ngapandouetnbu was not considered for selection by manager Villas-Boas.
Thanks to this result, Monaco climbed to fourth in the French elite division log having garnered 39 points from 21 outings, while 10-time league champions Marseille dropped to sixth with 32 points, albeit, they have played a game less.
Despite representing France at U16, U17, 18, and U19 levels, Tchouameni remains eligible to represent the Indomitable Lions at senior level.