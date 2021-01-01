Tau resumes Brighton & Hove Albion training after hamstring injury

The South Africa star did not make the trip to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday because of the injury setback

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter has confirmed Percy Tau’s return from a hamstring injury ahead of their next Premier League trip to bottom-placed Sheffield United on Saturday

The Bafana Bafana striker is yet to play for the Seagulls since their 1-0 FA Cup loss to Leicester City on February 10 and his last Premier League outing dates back to January 16.

Since his return from a loan stint at Anderlecht in January, Tau has been struggling for regular first-team opportunities with just five appearances under his belt so far in all competitions - including two league appearances.

During a press conference on Thursday, Potter disclosed that the injury made the 26-year-old miss their trip to Stamford Bridge where they played a goalless draw with Chelsea on Tuesday but he has started training this morning.

"Percy Tau has been recovering from a tight hamstring so that's why he wasn't in the group on Tuesday night. But he has trained with the team this morning. The longer-terms one are still unavailable,” Potter told the club website.

It remains to be seen if Tau will get a chance to feature at Bramall Lane as Brighton aim to boost their survival chances in the English top-flight.

The Seagulls are seven points adrift of the drop zone and they are 16th in the league table with 34 points after 32 matches.

Potter moved on to laud Mali’s Yves Bissouma who is reportedly attracting interest from their Premier League rivals following his standout performances this season.

The combative midfielder has only missed two out of Brighton’s 32 league matches so far and Potter is hoping he continues his development at the Amex Stadium with his contract expected to run out in July 2023.

"I think he has taken a step this season. He has always had top-end actions that are breathtaking at times," the English manager was quoted by Sussex Live.

"But it’s about him understanding the game a bit more and his role, how he can help the team, and just being a Premier League player every day and every minute of his life and that is what he is trying to do.

"He has taken steps and has been a really important player for us this season. I am delighted with his form."