'Fight harder and show the world you can do it' - Radebe advises Brighton's Tau

The striker was on target as his team defeated Luton Town 3-1 in a pre-season friendly on Saturday

South Africa legend Lucas Radebe has urged Percy Tau to continue fighting for his position at Brighton & Hove Albion.

The striker has been used sparingly at the club but on Saturday, the Bafana Bafana attacker scored a superb goal in a pre-season friendly against Luton Town.

The left-footed attacker was on the scoresheet as the Seagulls claimed a 3-1 win over the Championship side at Kenilworth Road.

Tau went on a mazy run before dribbling past a defender and he fired into the far corner to extend his side's lead and it proved to be the final goal of the match. The forward came in as a substitute and media reports suggest he is considering leaving.

However, the former Leeds United captain has advised him on what he should do.

"I do not think Percy [Tau] must leave. I see no point in returning to Belgium because he has been there before," Radebe said as quoted by Sowetan Live .

"He is talented enough to play at Brighton. He must fight harder... show them he can do it."

The strike against Luton was his first for the club since signing for them in 2018. This is because the 27-year-old was on loan in Belgium for Union SG, Club Brugge, and Anderlecht in the past.

Radebe believes the goal on Saturday might impact him positively as the team prepares for the new Premier League campaign.

"That goal will build his confidence. He must never look back. This season must be the season he shows the world that he is a great player."

Article continues below

After netting his maiden strike, Tau expressed optimism that more goals will come .

"Hopefully [fans will] see more of it. That’s the one, that’s my celebration. Yeah, look I’m pleased it’s my first goal for the club, I’m so happy. I tried something and at the end of the day it worked out.

"I saw an opportunity that I could score and I tried to do something and it happened. It worked out pretty well."