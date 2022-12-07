Tau: Bafana Bafana forward ends goal drought as Al Ahly extend Egyptian Premier League lead

South Africa international Percy Tau marked his return to the Al Ahly starting line-up with a goal which ended his goal drought on Wednesday evening.

Tau netted in the 17th minute to hand the Red Eagles the lead

It is the Lion of Judah's first league game since November last year

Al Ahly will now face off with Al Ittihad next week

WHAT HAPPENED? The left-footed forward helped the Red Eagles claim a comfortable 2-0 win over Ghazl El Mehalla in an Egyptian Premier League match.



Goals from Tau and Bruno Savio earned the Cairo giants the victory in a match which took place at El Mahalla Stadium in El-Mahalla El-Kubra.



The win saw Al Ahly maintain their lead at the top of the league standings as they look to reclaim the title which was clinched by Zamalek last season.

ALL EYES ON: Tau as the Witbank-born player made his first start of the current season.



It took just 17 minutes for Tau to reward coach Marcel Koller's faith in him when he turned home Ali Maaloul's cross to hand Al Ahly the lead.



The former Mamelodi Sundowns star played 74 minutes as he continues to improve his match fitness after recovering from a long-term injury.



Tau had last netted in the league in November last year against Smouha.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tau will be hoping to have done enough to cement his place in the team's starting line-up with the North African giants boasting some top quality forwards.



The 2017-18 PSL Footballer of the Year is competing with Savio, Mohamed Sherif, Shady Hussein, Taher Mohamed and Hossam Hassan for a place in the starting line-up.



Sherif and Tau formed a deadly partnership under coach Pitso Mosimane as the Red Eagles clinched last season's Caf Super Cup and reached the Caf Champions League final.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR TAU AND AL AHLY?: The 10-tme African champions are set to take on Al Ittihad in a domestic league match on Monday as they look to maintain their unbeaten record this term.



Tau will be hoping to make his second successive start.