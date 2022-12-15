Tau: Al Ahly reveal Bafana Bafana star's scan results as injury woes continue

Al Ahly have announced South Africa international Percy Tau's scan results following his latest injury.

Tau sustained the injury against Al Ittihad

Has scored in each of his last two matches

He has now started physiotherapy

WHAT HAPPENED? The 28-year-old forward's injury woes continued on Monday as he left the pitch injured during the Red Eagles' win over Al Ittihad.

Tau, who has been unlucky with injuries this year, scored the opening goal and Al Ahly went on to claim a comprehensive 3-0 win in an Egyptian Premier League clash.

The North African giants have now issued a statement explaining that the former Mamelodi Sundowns player has sustained an injury in his posterior muscle after undergoing scans.

The club's official website also stated that Tau has started physiotherapy on Thursday without revealing the extent of his injury.

WHAT DID AL AHLY SAY?: "Percy Tau, player of the first football team at Al-Ahly club, performed a physiotherapy session in the “gym”, as part of the treatment program he is undergoing after he was injured during the Al-Ittihad match of Alexandria last Monday," a club statement read.

"Dr Ahmed Abu Abla, head of the team's medical staff, explained that the x-rays that "Tau" underwent revealed that he had suffered an injury in the posterior muscle, and an appropriate treatment program was set."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tau has struggled with injuries this year which have sidelined him for a couple of months and the latest one has come at a time when he was looking to re-cement his place in the Al Ahly team.

The Red Eagles coach Marcel Koller rewarded the former Club Brugge star with a starting berth against Al Ittihad and Ghazl El Mehalla after he impressed in his cameo appearances as a substitute following his recovery from a long-term injury.

Tau will be hoping that his latest injury is not serious with the Caf Champions League group stage matches set to start in February next year.

Al Ahly have been pitted against Tau's former club, Sundowns in Group B.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR AL AHLY AND TAU? The North African giants will face off with Future on Friday in another league encounter and their South African star is an injury doubt.