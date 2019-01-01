Tatsuma Yoshida dealt an extra hand with Sahil Suahimi's call-up

When Lions coach Tatsuma Yoshida decided to call up Sahil Suahimi to the national team, the Japanese tactician was finally ending the Warriors FC forward's three year exile from the national team.

Sahil may now play a role in helping the Lions secure wins in their friendly against Qatar on the 15th of November and their crucial clash against Yemen - in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

And although the diminutive striker in a recent interview expressed his shock at the call-up - anybody who has seen his performances this season in the SPL (Singapore Premier League) - will find it hard to fathom his feeling.

While Warriors were plagued by issues off the pitch, Sahil was the bright spark on it and alongside fellow teammate Gabriel Quak - he produced some of the best football in a long time.

The 27-year-old seemed like a player reborn as he scored goals after goals to help keep Warriors afloat culminating in the club, securing second spot in the Singapore Cup.

Thus, it would not be a surprise should he play a key role in Singapore;'s World Cup Qualifiers. The Lions' lack of quality forwards at times has hurt the team as Ikhsan Fandi continues to shoulder the burden of scoring the majority of the Republic's goals,

However, with Sahil back in the fold, Tatsuma has been dealt an extra hand - and should he use it wisely - Singapore could be victors against the 141st ranked Yemenis.