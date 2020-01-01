Tariq Lamptey: Brighton boss Potter confident of return for Fulham showdown

The Seagulls trainer sheds light on the Ghana target's fitness situation ahead of their next Premier League game

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Graham Potter is hopeful of welcoming England U21 defender of Ghanaian descent, Tariq Lamptey, back in his set-up for Wednesday's Premier League clash with Fulham.

The 20-year-old was a surprise absentee as the Seagulls succumbed to a 3-0 loss to Leicester City.

He has become a key figure for Brighton this season following a January transfer from Chelsea.

"We will see, this one [Leicester City Premier League encounter] just probably came a bit too soon," Potter said, Tribalfootball reports.

"We just want to make sure he was fully recovered.

"He was feeling a bit of a sensation on his hamstring, so we decided to err on the side of caution because of the nature of it.

"But we are hopeful he will be back for Wednesday [away to Fulham]."

Lamptey has featured in 10 of Brighton's 12 Premier League games played so far this season, starting in all 10 matches.

The right-back, who has one assist to his name, registered his first and only league goal in a 2-0 reversal to Tottenham Hotspur last month.

"I have known about Tariq from my England days. [Albion's head of recruitment and analysis] Paul Winstanley flagged him in the under-23s league. We knew that his contract was running down at Chelsea and we knew that they would offer him a new contract," Brighton technical director Dan Ashworth recently said of the youngster's progress at the club.

“We had a space coming up and maybe we had a chance to give Tariq some games and exposure and he has taken it with both hands. You don't quite know what you have got with a young player until you chuck them in and give them a go."

Lamptey's fine performances in the Premier League has caught the eye of Ghana football officials who have launched a bid for his services.

Born in Hillingdon to Ghanaian parents, the full-back, currently an England U21 star, remains eligible to switch international allegiance to Ghana.

He joins Arsenal striker Edward Nketiah, Anderlecht winger Francis Amuzu and Ajax and Netherlands youth striker Brian Brobbey on the wish list of Black Stars coach CK Akonnor.