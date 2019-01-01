Tanzania will not let Cecafa Women's Championship trophy go - Abdalla

The reigning champions' captain has stated the team will fight zealously to retain the title again in this year's edition

Tanzania will fight hard to retain the Cecafa Women Championship trophy, captain Stumai Abdalla has declared.

The Kilimanjaro Queens will be looking to defend the title won in Rwanda last year in the regional tournament set to be played from November 16 to 25 at the Chamazi Complex in Dar es Salaam.

Abdalla believes they will keep the gong for the third time in a row but only if they can exploit home advantage to the fullest.

“The good thing is we have the silverware and we will not accept to let it go outside the country easily. Our number one priority is to win the trophy three times in a row and it is achievable only if we have full backing from our home fans,” Abdalla told Daily News.

She also singled out the Harambee Starlets as the side they experienced difficulties playing against in the past tournament.

“The competition will not be an easy ride for us because when you are a champion every team comes with the aim of defeating you,” the skipper added.

“During the past editions among all the teams we played against, Kenya gave us troubles and I do not know how they have prepared for this year.”

Tanzania are in Group A alongside Burundi, South Sudan and Zanzibar while Group B comprises of Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia and Djibouti.

Uganda, Djibouti and Kenya have already arrived in the coastal city ready for the two-week-long competition.