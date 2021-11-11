Tanzania vs DR Congo: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Tanzania will maintain their push to qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup finals when they host the Democratic Republic of Congo on Thursday.
Taifa Stars, under coach Kim Poulsen, are still in contention to reach Qatar as they are topping Group J with seven points from four matches, the same number of points as second-placed Benin, but they have a better goal aggregate.
|Game
|Tanzania vs DR Congo
|Date
|Thursday, November 11, 2021
|Time
|16:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Tanzania, the game will be LIVE on TV.
|Tanzania TV channel
|Online stream
|Azam TV
|NONE
|Outside Tanzania TV channel
|Online stream
|Azam TV
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Tanzania squad
|Goalkeepers
|Aishi Manula (Simba SC), Metacha Mnata (Unattached), Ramadhan Kabwili (Young Africans), and Wilbol Maseke (Azam FC).
|Defenders
|Shomary Kapombe, Israel Mwenda, Mohammed Hussein, Erasto Nyoni and Kenned Wilson (Simba SC), Bakari Mwamnyeto, Dickson Job (Young Africans), Lusajo Mwaikenda (KMC), Nickson Kibabage (Youssofia, Morocco).
|Midfielders
|Mudathir Yahya, Salum Abubakar, Ayoub Lyanga, Abdulrazack Mohammed (Azam FC), Zawadi Mauya, Feisal Salum (Young Africans), Mzamiru Yassin (Simba SC), Novatus Dismas (Maccabi Tel Aviv, Israel), Abdul Suleiman (Coastal Union).
|Forwards
|Simon Msuva (Wydad Club, Morocco), Mbwana Samatta (Fenerbahce, Turkey), John Bocco (Simba SC), Meshack Mwamita (Gwambina FC), Iddy Seleman (Azam FC).
Coach Poulsen has called on his charges to make sure they use their home ground advantage to the maximum against the Leopards.
“We know it will not be an easy hame, Congo are also trying to come up the table but we must be prepared to use our home ground advantage and get the win,” Poulsen told the media ahead of the game.
“We have a good chance to qualify and Congo are also in the race [to qualify] despite being number three in the group so we must make good use of our chance of playing at home and also make good of the chances we will create.”
The Danish tactician will rely on the likes of Simba SC’s Aishi Manula who has been outstanding in goal, as well as Wydad AC winger Simon Msuva, who scored the winning goal away to Benin in the team’s last game.
Former Aston Villa striker Mbwana Samatta, who turns out for Belgian First Division team Royal Antwerp, on loan from Fenerbahce, will most likely lead the attacking line.
Probable XI for Tanzania: Manula, Kapombe, Mwenda, Nyoni, Mwamnyeto, Yahya, Salum, Lyanga, Samatta, Bocco, Msuva.
|Position
|DR Congo squad
|Goalkeepers
|Ley Matampi, Parfait Mandanda and Joel Kiassumbua.
|Defenders
|Chancel Mbemba Mangulu, Marcel Tisserand, Christian Luyindama, Fabrice Nsakala, Yannick Bangala Litombo, Chris Mavinga, Djos Issama, Djuma Shabani, Ngonda Muzinga, Arthur Masuaku, Merveille Bokadi and Jordan Ikoko.
|Midfielders
|Mukoko Tonombe, Charles Pickel, Omenuke Mfulu, Neeskens Kebano, Ricky Tulengi, and Pelly Ruddock.
|Forwards
|Kabongo Kasongo, Britt Assombalonga, Isaac Tshibangu and Jonathan Bolingi.
Just like Taifa Stars, the Leopards can also make it to Qatar if they win their remaining two matches and hope that the leading pack loses theirs.
Probable XI for DR Congo: Matampi, Bahumeto, Kimwaki, Bokadi, Lomalisa, Litombo, Munganga, Miche, Lusala, Tulengi, Bolingi.
Match Preview
Tanzania started their campaign to reach Qatar with a 1-1 away draw against the Leopards, returned home to beat Madagascar 3-2, lost 1-0 against Benin but recovered to beat them 1-0 away.
On the other hand, Congo started with a 1-1 draw against Taifa Stars, drew 1-1 against Benin, beat Madagascar 2-0 before losing 1-0 away to Madagascar in the reverse fixture.
Tanzania are topping Group J with seven points from four matches, Benin are second also on seven points while Congo are third on five points.
In the last five matches between the two nations, Tanzania have managed two wins, Congo have secured one win while the other two matches have ended in draws.
The last time Tanzania beat Congo was in 2018 during a friendly at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium with Samatta notching the opener and Shiza Kichuya scoring the second for a 2-0 win.
Meanwhile, Congo’s last win against Taifa Stars came in 2009 – a 2-0 friendly result at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.
A win for Tanzania will keep them at the top heading into the final matches of the group where they will face Madagascar at Kianja Barea Mahamasina on November 14, the same day Congo will host Benin at Stade des Martyrs.