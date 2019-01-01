‘Tanzania still need services of Manula and Kapombe’ – Ndayiragije

The Burundian coach explains the absence of the pair but promises to consider them for future assignments

Tanzania coach Etienne Ndayiragije has for the first time spoken out about the future of the two key players who were not included in the team recently.

The Burundian tactician said goalkeeper Aishi Manula and right wing-back cum midfielder Shomari Kapombe are still needed and their contributions were vital to the team.

Ndayiragije, who recently guided Tanzania into second Africa Nations Championships (Chan) finals to be held next year in Cameroon, cleared the air on the issue of Manula’s chances of returning to national team colours.

Manula has been sidelined from the national team on several occasions after serving the team as the first-choice goalkeeper for the past five years.

Ndayiragije has pointed out that the Simba shot-stopper was left out due to injury and not because of his performance.

“When I was first appointed as Taifa Stars interim head coach, I summoned Manula in my squad but he later personally approached me asking to be released due to fatigue and injury. I agreed because health is vital for any player’s career,” Ndayiragije is quoted by Daily News.

Since that time, Ndayiragije said Manula was left out of the squad so as to give him time to heal and get back to his full fitness. He said the door was still open for Manula to return into the national squad.

Ndayiragije confirmed the technical bench has been monitoring the goalkeeper’s progress and they are now convinced he has regained his fitness and can be recalled to serve the team in the coming assignments.

On the other hand, Ndayiragije also spoke about Kapombe’s early retirement from serving the national team. The Burundian praised the defensive midfielder‘s unique ability and urged him to reconsider his decision.

“Kapombe is among the best players in the country,” Ndayiragije explained. “I can say, he is one of the midfielders who are able to serve timely assists to strikers and is what the team is missing currently, making things hard to Mbwana Samatta and Simon Msuva.

“We really miss his service…his experience and qualities are still very much needed and vital for the team, we will be pleased if he [Kapombe] makes an about-turn and come out of his premature retirement.”