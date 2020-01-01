Tanzania and Uganda exude confidence ahead of Fifa U17 World Cup qualifiers

The two nations will clash in Dar es Salaam for the first leg encounter before a return showdown in a fortnight

Tanzania are strong and ready to face Uganda in the Fifa U17 World Cup qualifiers on Sunday, coach Bakari Shime has said.

Tanzania will host their neighbours and long-time arch-rivals at the National Stadium for the first leg encounter and Shime feels they have had enough preparations to help them get a win.

“We acknowledge Uganda's quality as they are good and competitive side but our team has trained well under the mentorship of our coaches. We are strong and ready to face them,” Shime told Daily News.

More teams

“Technically, many things have been accomplished as we have had a sustainable programme to make the team remain strong. Our players are well prepared for the game.”

On his part, Uganda's head coach Ayub Khalifa stated Tanzania's impressive record does not put his side under any undue pressure.

“We are aware of the history between us and Tanzania but that doesn’t put us in a panic mode. We go into the game with hopes high and ready to fight for a positive result so when we return home, there will be a starting point,” Khalifa told Kawowo Sports in a separate interview.

“They (Tanzania) have a good squad and have a number of good players but we equally have players with the same abilities. We have prepared well and the girls are focused towards this game.”

The two sides met in the Cecafa U17 in November 2019 and drew 1-1 before the junior Crested Cranes side went on to claim the inaugural title at their own turf.

Article continues below

The second leg of the qualifiers will be hosted two weeks later in Kampala.