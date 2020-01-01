Taddeo Lwanga: Simba SC complete signing of midfielder ahead of Plateau United visit

The midfielder is expected to fill the void left by injured Brazilian international Gerson Fraga

Tanzania Mainland Premier League champions Simba SC have confirmed the signing of Uganda international Taddeo Lwanga.

The Ugandan has joined Wekundu wa Msimbazi in a deal where the details are not yet public. This is after he ended his association with Egyptian Premier League side Tanta SC.

“Welcome at Msimbazi Lwanga,” Simba announced on Wednesday.

“The defensive midfielder is a Ugandan international and has previously played for Express FC, SCV Kampala, Vipers SC, and Tanta.

“Welcome so much and be part of the champions and Tanzania’s representatives in international matches.”

The 26-year-old star has been signed as Simba face an injury crisis in the midfield department.

Gerson Fraga, who is in Brazil recuperating, suffered a long-term injury and that forced Sven Vandenbroeck to ask for reinforcements. Simba feel the Crane will help boost the team that is engaging in the Caf Champions League and hopes to advance further from the preliminary round.

Lwanga is expected to partner with Jonas Mkude as Said Ndemla and Yassin Mzamiru play second fiddle roles in both the domestic and in continental assignments.

Lwanga joined Uganda’s Express in 2014 and debuted against Police FC in February. He had to wait until November to score his first goal for the Eagles in a match against Lweza FC.

After 45 appearances and five goals, Lwanga left for SC Villa in 2015. He made his debut for the Jogoos in August against Bright Stars but his goal against Al Khartoum SC in the Caf Confederation Cup in 2016 marks a remarkable moment with the local giants.

The record champions, with Lwanga in their ranks, finished second in the 2016 campaign.

The impressive times at SC Villa attracted Vipers who later signed the midfielder in 2017 and, as was the case while turning out for the Jogoos for the first time, Lwanga made his Venoms debut against Bright Stars in September.

His first goal for the Venoms came against Proline FC in December at St Mary’s Stadium. The star played his last game for the Venoms against BUL FC in May 2019 as his two-year deal came to an end at the Kitende club.

As was the case with a number of his international teammates who featured in the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, Lwanga secured a new club as he signed for Tanta in August 2019.

Lwanga could make his debut against Plateau United in the second round of the Caf Champions League preliminary encounter on December 5 in Dar es Salaam.

He becomes the latest Crane and the only one currently at Wekundu wa Msimbazi since Emmanuel Okwi’s departure.