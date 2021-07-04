'These are our mistakes' - Sydorchuk rues Ukraine lapses as they crash out of Euro 2020

The Dynamo Kyiv midfielder admitted his nation only had themselves to blame for the manner of their exit, while backing Italy to triumph

Ukraine's Serhiy Sydorchuk believes his side were their own worst enemy in their Euro 2020 defeat to England, stating they "played a nasty joke" on themselves with their performance.

Goals from Harry Kane, Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson ensured Andriy Shevchenko's team crashed out at the quarter-final stage in bruising fashion at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Speaking afterwards, Dynamo Kyiv midfielder Sydorchuk admitted his nation only had themselves to blame for the manner of their exit, after falling beneath their expected standards.

What has been said?

"These are our mistakes," the 30-year-old told the Ukraine national team's official website following the game. "The standards we showed was like we had played a nasty joke on ourselves.

"We had a plan for the game. We knew that England often press well in the first 25 minutes and then sag, but due to their quick goal, we failed to to fulfil it.

"We did not need to deviate from our plan, the structure was good, but again in the second half, we let in a quick goal. After that, it was difficult to get back into the game."

Sydorchuk still proud

The playmaker still quick to point out Ukraine's departure from the Euro 2020 stage should not diminish a remarkable run for the unfancied side in another topsy-turvy tournament.

Ukraine outlasted heavyweights such as defending European champions Portugal and World Cup holders France in making it to the quarter-finals of a major competition for only the second time, having last done so at Germany 2006 when coach Shevchenko was their star player.

Article continues below

"It is not the best feeling, because of this result," he added. "That is why it is sad, but if we take away the result of this match, then we had a pretty good tournament."

Sydorchuk also picked his favourite to lift the European Championship trophy from the four remaining sides who head to Wembley this coming week, adding: "Who deserves to win? I think Italy are closer to victory."

Further reading