'Surprised if he did go to Man Utd' - Emi Martinez transfer talk shocks ex-Aston Villa star as 'garish' Argentine goalkeeper told he deserves best in the world billing

Emi Martinez continues to generate transfer talk at Aston Villa, but Tony Dorigo would be "surprised" if the Argentine ended up at Manchester United.

WHAT HAPPENED?

World Cup winner Martinez appeared to bid farewell to the Villa Park faithful at the end of the 2024-25 campaign. It has been suggested that, in order to comply with Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), Unai Emery will need to generate funds from sales in the summer transfer window.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Martinez is among those to have seen a move mooted, with the Argentina international having attracted interest from the Saudi Pro League. He is, however, said to be waiting on attractive offers from Europe - with Premier League giants United mulling over an upgrade to Andre Onana in their goalkeeping department.

WHAT DORIGO SAID

It has been claimed that Martinez would be open to heading for Old Trafford, with former Villa defender Dorigo - who was speaking in association with William Hill - telling GOAL when asked if those rumours come as a shock: “I am surprised. I watched him a few times last season and what a passing range he has got, yet alone being a great goalkeeper. Just the ball that he can pass out from the back is superb.

“But you look at that Villa setup with the manager, he has got things going really well, there is a great group there, playing in Europe, doing well, so I am a little surprised. Maybe he thinks Manchester United will turn it around and get back into Europe. Looking at last season, that is a big ask. I think he’s a top keeper, but I would be surprised if he did go to Manchester United.”

DID YOU KNOW?

Martinez has become a two-time winner of the FIFA Best Men’s Goalkeeper award, with Dorigo adding when asked if the 32-year-old should be considered the best on the planet and whether his enigmatic antics sometimes distract from his ability: “We kind of remember the garish things that he does.

“If you take that away, you can’t all the time, and look at how he performs, he is superb. He is the modern goalkeeper - playing out from the back, that sweeper keeper, he can do all of that and then some, being a great shot-stopper. He commands his box and I’m hard pressed to think of anyone that is better.”

WHAT NEXT FOR MARTINEZ?

Martinez is under contract at Villa until 2029, meaning that they have no need to sell if money can be raised elsewhere. The former Arsenal custodian has taken in 212 appearances for the Villans since joining them in 2020.