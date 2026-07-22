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Surprise result.. Postecoglou begins his Al-Nassr journey with a defeat to Benfica's reserve team

Al Nassr FC
Benfica B
A. Postecoglou
Saudi Arabia
Portugal
Australia

The Australian coach led "the international side" for the first time.

Ange Postecoglou's reign at Al-Nassr has begun with a surprise. The Australian's first outing with "Al-Alami" ended in defeat against the reserve side of Portuguese club Benfica.

Al-Nassr fell 2-1 to Benfica's reserves in a closed friendly on Wednesday, staged during their training camp in Lisbon.

Abdulmalik Al-Jaber netted the only goal for the Saudi side, striking in the fourth minute. Al-Nassr then conceded twice to see an early lead turn into a loss.

It was the first match Postecoglou has overseen at the Portugal camp. He took charge as successor to Jorge Jesus, who left his post at the end of last season.

Keen to run the rule over several fringe and young players, the Australian coach was without his international stars, who remain on duty with their national teams at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Liga Portugal 2
Benfica B crest
Benfica B
BEN
Leixoes crest
Leixoes
LEI

Next up for "Al-Alami" is a friendly against Spain's Merida on 28 July, followed by Portugal's Estrela Amadora on 1 August. They wrap up the camp against Spain's Almeria on the 4th.

Under Postecoglou, Al-Nassr are chasing another Saudi League crown after ending a seven-year wait for the title alongside Jorge Jesus.

They also return to the AFC Champions League Elite, having missed out last season. Instead they dropped into the second-tier competition, reaching the final before losing to Japan's Gamba Osaka.

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