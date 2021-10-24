SuperSport United vs Kaizer Chiefs United Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news
Kaizer Chiefs will be out to build on their 4-0 win over Chippa United when they visit SuperSport United for Sunday’s Premier Soccer League clash at Lucas Moripe Stadium.
The Soweto giants will also be keen to return into the top half of the table from where they exited after Maritzburg United edged TS Galaxy 1-0 on Saturday.
Victory for Chiefs will place them in fifth on the standings from ninth but it will not come easy against second-placed SuperSport, who are unbeaten in this campaign.
If Amakhosi draw or lose, they will remain in position nine while a win for Matsatsantsa will see them move just one point behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns although they would have played a game more.
Currently, six points separate Chiefs and SuperSport, with each side having played seven league games.
|Game
|SuperSport United vs Kaizer Chiefs
|Date
|Sunday, October 24
|Time
|17:30 SA Time
TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch
|Online Streaming
|TV Channel
|DStv.com/DStv Now App
|SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202
Squads & Team News
Chiefs welcome back left-back Sifiso Hlanti from suspension.
Hlanti missed Chiefs’ last two games against AmaZulu and Chippa United after he was shown a red card against Marumo Gallants.
In his absence, right-back Reeve Frosler was turned to play as a left wing-back.
Chiefs will go into battle without Lebogang Manyama who is recovering from an injury picked up during training.
While coach Stuart Baxter would naturally be worried that Manyama is out together with other forwards Leonardo Castro and Samir Nurkovic, he can draw inspiration from last weekend when Keagan Dolly and Khama Billiat stepped up to mask the absence of key strikers.
Dumisani Zuma could sit on the bench as he was sighted participating in full training for the past two weeks now after a long-term injury.
SuperSport coach Kaitano Tembo go into this match not worried about any suspensions in his team.
But striker Bradley Grobler is doubtful, having missed the last four league games with injury.
In his absence, midfielder Sipho Mbule has been used as a forward, partnering Thamsanqa Gabuza upfront.
Match Preview
Former SuperSport coach Baxter will be facing his old side and will be facing his former assistant coach Kaitano Tembo who is now at the helm of Matsatsantsa.
It will be the first time for the two coaches to play against each other since Baxter left the Tshwane side in 2017.
Sunday’s match will be the Briton’s 98th game in charge of Chiefs across two stints.
He will level with Ernst Middendorp to be joint second behind Mushin Ertugral who have coached the most number of games for Chiefs.
The last time Chiefs and SuperSport met, the contest ended 1-1 at FNB Stadium in February.
Matsatsantsa’s unbeaten run has seen them record four wins and three draws while Amakhosi have two wins, three draws and two defeats.