'SuperSport United have to go out there and dominate Kaizer Chiefs' - Williams

SuperSport United captain Ronwen Williams says they aim to dominate their upcoming clash with Kaizer Chiefs on Sunday.

Matsatsantsa are set to welcome Amakhosi at Lucas Moripe Stadium as they look to maintain their unbeaten start to the current PSL campaign.

Chiefs have failed to defeat SuperSport in their last five meetings, but Willians insisted that previous results count for nothing.

“The records don't bother me at all. Every game is different - different players and approach,” Williams told the media.

“But in saying that, it is our home game and we have done well. Last year we lost one game to Golden Arrows at home and we want to keep that going.

“We want to make it a fortress and this season we have kept that good momentum going at home, and that’s the main thing for us – to go out there and dominate.”

Amakhosi are coming into this clash oozing win confidence having thumped Chippa United 4-0 with Khama Billiat and Keagan Dolly (brace) scoring for the Soweto giants.

Williams indicated that they have studied the Glamour Boys and that they need to find a way to keep Dolly and Khama Billiat quiet.

"Dolly and Billiat have come alive in the last few weeks, so it is not going to be easy but we are going out there to fight,” he said.

“We will stick to our game plan. We prepared well and we watched their game plan and analysed them. So it is going to be a tough one and a game of small margins."

The accomplished goalkeeper lauded Chiefs mentor Stuart Baxter as a wonderful coach having worked with him at both SuperSport and Bafana Bafana.

“It is always going to be a dangerous game. Chiefs are still one of the biggest teams in the country and have a wonderful coach," he added.

“I know him very well and it is not going to be easy. They are going to come out there and fight."

SuperSport are currently placed second on the PSL standings - four points behind leaders, Mamelodi Sundowns, who will be in Caf Champions League action this weekend.