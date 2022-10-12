Super-sub Osimhen opens Napoli Champions League account against Bassey’s Ajax, Zambo Anguissa impresses

- Osimhen scored Napoli’s fourth goal
- His first UCL goal for the Italians
WHAT HAPPENED? The Nigerian was introduced for Giacomo Raspadori in the 50th minute and with a minute left on the clock, he drilled the ball past goalkeeper Remko Pasveer. Goals from Hirving Lozano and Giacomo Raspadori had given the hosts a two-goal lead inside Diego Armando Maradona. Four minutes into the second half, the visitors reduced the deficit as Bassey set up Davy Klaassen for a cool finish. Although Steven Bergwijn scored the second goal for the Dutch side, it was the Italians who reigned supreme.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having triumphed in the six-goal thriller, Napoli are through to the next round of the competition with two matches to spare. On a larger scale, Luciano Spalletti’s men have now won all their last matches in all competitions.
More shortly....