Super-sub Nwankwo assists as Salernitana defeat Okereke’s Venezia

Simeon Nwankwo played a significant role having bagged an assist as Salernitana recorded a 2-1 away win over Venezia in Tuesday’s Serie A outing.

With the scores tied at 1-1, the Nigeria international – who came on for Federico Bonazzoli in the 76th minute – set up Andrea Schiavone for a last-gasp winner.

Still fresh from their 4-2 home defeat to Empoli last time out, the Garnets travelled to Venice to square up against their relegation-threatened hosts.

The hosts began the game on an impressive note, dominating ball possession while the visitors preferred to sit back in their own half while relying on counter-attacks.

Fuelled by their dominance, Paolo Zanetti’s men took the lead in the 14th minute through Mattia Aramu, who beat goalkeeper Vid Belec from close range after he was teed up by Cristian Molinaro.

The Winged Lions continued to push for more goals in their bid double their advantage, but their profligacy in front of goal cost them dearly.

For Salernitana, they stepped up their game in the second half to restore parity through Italian forward Federico Bonazzoli a minute after the hour mark, with Franck Ribery supplying the assist.

Venezia’s ambition of winning suffered a massive setback as Chelsea loanee Ethan Ampadu was given his marching orders for a second caution.

Lifted by their hosts’ numerical disadvantage, Stefano Colantuono’s side regained their confidence and attacked in numbers as they aimed to pick up all three points.

That paid off with almost the last kick of the keenly contested tie as Nwankwo set up Schiavone to slot the ball past goalkeeper Sergio Romero, to the anguish of the home fans.

Salernitana have now picked up their first three away points of the ongoing campaign as a result of this triumph.

Joel Obi was handed a starter’s role but he was subbed off for Tunisia’s Wajdi Kechrida in the 76th minute, while Mali's Lassana Coulibaly and Cote d'Ivoire's Cedric Gondo played no role in the clash.

Even at the result, the Stadio Arechi giants occupy the 19th spot on the log having accrued seven points from ten matches played so far.