Super Falcons finally receive their Women's World Cup prize money

After a year of participation, the members of the team have finally confirmed receipt of their entitlement from the appearance fee

Players and officials of the Nigeria women's national team have received their share of the country's Women's World Cup prize money after a year waiting, Goal can exclusively confirm.

In France, Thomas Dennerby guided his team to the knockout stages of the global event for the first time since 1999.

For reaching the Round of 16, the West Africans were entitled to get one million US dollars, which was later slashed to 760, 000 dollars as a result of the team's extended stay after a sit-in protest.

In February, Goal confirmed the Nigeria Football Federation's receipt of the clubs' benefits payment worth US$ 194,031.57 and shared by 20 Nigerian clubs, but no news had arrived then on the prize money from Fifa.

To this end, Goal twice launched inquiries into the delays which Fifa in its responses, revealed it was in process of fulfilling its obligation in February before the payment confirmation in June.

However, the NFF could not access the funds at the Central Bank of Nigeria [CBN] until this month and Goal has now learnt that the team has received their 30 percent share on Friday.

Confirming to Goal, a Super Falcons player, who spoke on anonymity, said: "The majority of us have received our monies, while others are waiting to confirm from their bank account officers."

Goal also gathered the 21 players who featured at the 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations in Ghana, which was the qualifying tournament for the global stage, are receiving their dues.

One of the unnamed players at the Awcon 2018, who missed the World Cup, said, "We've also gotten our share of the money and do appreciate the team and the NFF for the gesture."

For the team's officials, a member of the backroom staff, who spoke on condition of anonymity, also said:" We have received our share of the money."

Having fulfilled their obligations to the team, the Amaju Pinnick led administration will now shift their focus on the recruitment of a new substantive coach for the African champions in the coming weeks.