Super Eagles winger Moses Simon named Nantes Player of the Season

The 24-year-old gave a good account of himself during his loan spell in France and has been voted for the prestigious award by the club's fans

Ligue 1 club Nantes have named Super Eagles winger Moses Simon their best player for the 2019-20 season.

Simon joined Christian Gourcuff's team on a season-long loan from La Liga outfit Levante last summer and he played an outstanding part in helping them finish 13th in the French Ligue table.

In a poll conducted by the club’s fans, the Nigeria international won 40 per cent of the total 3,500 votes recorded to win the prestigious recognition.

More teams

“With nine goals and eight assists in 30 games played, all competitions combined, Moses Simon left a lasting impression. He is voted "Canary of the 2019-2020 season by Iliane" by you, supporters of the Yellow and Green,” the club announced.

After playing 30 games for Nantes, the 24-year-old was the highest goalscorer for the club with nine goals across all competitions, including five Ligue 1 goals and he registered eight assists – the highest in the team.

It remains to be seen if the Canaries will trigger the option to buy Simon after his convincing performances during his loan spell.

Avec 40% des votes, votre 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢 𝐝𝐞 𝐥𝐚 𝐬𝐚𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 est... 🔥



🥇 @Simon27Moses pic.twitter.com/nuMK08S529 — FC Nantes (@FCNantes) May 27, 2020

He joined Levante from Gent on a five-year contract in August 2018 but he struggled to make an impact in La Liga, scoring just a goal in 19 appearances during his debut campaign at the club.

Simon, a product of GBS Academy, started his European sojourn at Ajax in 2013 but failed to secure a deal after playing for them in pre-season. He then moved to Slovakia to join Trencin in January 2014 where he spent a year before joining Gent a year later.

Article continues below

He spent three years in Belgium winning the First Division A title in the 2014-15 campaign and the Belgian Super Cup in 2015.

Since he made his international debut for Nigeria in June 2015, the Jos-born player has been ever-present in Gernot Rohr's squad and he helped them to a third-place finish at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

A muscle injury ruled Simon out of the 2018 Fifa World Cup squad, however, he has played 33 games for the three-time African champions with five goals to his name so far.